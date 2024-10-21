- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|511
|USDJPY
|84
|GBPJPY
|80
|EURJPY
|55
|GBPUSD
|48
|AUDUSD
|42
|EURUSD
|21
|NQ100.R
|11
|AUDJPY
|10
|USDCAD
|10
|CHFJPY
|2
|EURNZD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|853
|USDJPY
|-2K
|GBPJPY
|-1.5K
|EURJPY
|-209
|GBPUSD
|1.7K
|AUDUSD
|-1.5K
|EURUSD
|126
|NQ100.R
|9.5K
|AUDJPY
|118
|USDCAD
|116
|CHFJPY
|164
|EURNZD
|-90
|CADJPY
|-83
|NZDJPY
|101
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|27K
|USDJPY
|-14K
|GBPJPY
|8.3K
|EURJPY
|-459
|GBPUSD
|12K
|AUDUSD
|-7.4K
|EURUSD
|2K
|NQ100.R
|496K
|AUDJPY
|-1.8K
|USDCAD
|1.8K
|CHFJPY
|2.7K
|EURNZD
|-1.5K
|CADJPY
|-730
|NZDJPY
|1K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
We trade manually for this Methods (except copy from our another Acc)
We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".
This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)
- Monthly Expected Return = 5%
- Annual Expected Return = 60%
- Drawdown Risk < 50%
- Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 5%
- Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
- Max. Drawdown 2000 pips
Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes
Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)
Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury
This our portfolio before : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZKvd2BW0dzembmv_mcuCEpI5O1JWuEoA?usp=sharing
USD
USD
USD