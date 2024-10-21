SignauxSections
Naufal Raihan Andayuri

Trader Century Capital

Naufal Raihan Andayuri
0 avis
Fiabilité
50 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 166%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
877
Bénéfice trades:
353 (40.25%)
Perte trades:
524 (59.75%)
Meilleure transaction:
2 305.50 USD
Pire transaction:
-915.80 USD
Bénéfice brut:
86 256.97 USD (1 190 958 pips)
Perte brute:
-79 013.63 USD (666 657 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (2 353.56 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 394.70 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
93.96%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
45.27%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
39
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.86
Longs trades:
508 (57.92%)
Courts trades:
369 (42.08%)
Facteur de profit:
1.09
Rendement attendu:
8.26 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
244.35 USD
Perte moyenne:
-150.79 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
17 (-2 429.26 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 062.55 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
32.60%
Prévision annuelle:
395.52%
Algo trading:
38%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
366.67 USD
Maximal:
8 460.83 USD (54.17%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
57.87% (8 460.83 USD)
Par fonds propres:
16.06% (831.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 511
USDJPY 84
GBPJPY 80
EURJPY 55
GBPUSD 48
AUDUSD 42
EURUSD 21
NQ100.R 11
AUDJPY 10
USDCAD 10
CHFJPY 2
EURNZD 1
CADJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 853
USDJPY -2K
GBPJPY -1.5K
EURJPY -209
GBPUSD 1.7K
AUDUSD -1.5K
EURUSD 126
NQ100.R 9.5K
AUDJPY 118
USDCAD 116
CHFJPY 164
EURNZD -90
CADJPY -83
NZDJPY 101
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 27K
USDJPY -14K
GBPJPY 8.3K
EURJPY -459
GBPUSD 12K
AUDUSD -7.4K
EURUSD 2K
NQ100.R 496K
AUDJPY -1.8K
USDCAD 1.8K
CHFJPY 2.7K
EURNZD -1.5K
CADJPY -730
NZDJPY 1K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2 305.50 USD
Pire transaction: -916 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 353.56 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 429.26 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
311 plus...
We trade manually for this Methods (except copy from our another Acc)

We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".

This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)

  • Monthly Expected Return = 5%
  • Annual Expected Return = 60%
  • Drawdown Risk < 50%
  • Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 5%
  • Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
  • Max. Drawdown 2000 pips

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)


________________________________________________________________________________________


Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury

This our portfolio before : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZKvd2BW0dzembmv_mcuCEpI5O1JWuEoA?usp=sharing


Aucun avis
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 04:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 18:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.17 23:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.17 07:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.10 15:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.09 01:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 01:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 22:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.31 08:50
2025.07.16 15:48
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.09 19:20
2025.05.14 08:37
2025.04.17 20:48
2025.03.26 12:02
2025.03.11 14:38
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Trader Century Capital
30 USD par mois
166%
0
0
USD
9.9K
USD
50
38%
877
40%
94%
1.09
8.26
USD
58%
1:50
Copier

