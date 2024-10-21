- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|753
|USDJPY
|91
|GBPJPY
|90
|EURJPY
|62
|GBPUSD
|50
|AUDUSD
|43
|EURUSD
|21
|AUDJPY
|15
|USDCAD
|12
|NQ100.R
|11
|CHFJPY
|6
|NZDJPY
|5
|EURNZD
|3
|CADJPY
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|664
|USDJPY
|-1.9K
|GBPJPY
|-1.4K
|EURJPY
|-406
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|AUDUSD
|-1.6K
|EURUSD
|126
|AUDJPY
|625
|USDCAD
|116
|NQ100.R
|9.5K
|CHFJPY
|320
|NZDJPY
|760
|EURNZD
|-199
|CADJPY
|-608
|USDCHF
|-245
|NZDUSD
|-60
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|96K
|USDJPY
|-12K
|GBPJPY
|9.6K
|EURJPY
|321
|GBPUSD
|13K
|AUDUSD
|-7.7K
|EURUSD
|2K
|AUDJPY
|1.7K
|USDCAD
|2.3K
|NQ100.R
|496K
|CHFJPY
|3.7K
|NZDJPY
|3.5K
|EURNZD
|-2.5K
|CADJPY
|-2.7K
|USDCHF
|-750
|NZDUSD
|-300
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
We trade manually for this Methods (except copy from our another Acc)
We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".
This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)
- Monthly Expected Return = 5%
- Annual Expected Return = 60%
- Drawdown Risk < 50%
- Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 5%
- Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
- Max. Drawdown 2000 pips
Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes
Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)
________________________________________________________________________________________
Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury
This our portfolio before : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZKvd2BW0dzembmv_mcuCEpI5O1JWuEoA?usp=sharing
