Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Trader Century Capital
Naufal Raihan Andayuri

Trader Century Capital

Naufal Raihan Andayuri
0 reviews
Reliability
62 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 182%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 168
Profit Trades:
477 (40.83%)
Loss Trades:
691 (59.16%)
Best trade:
2 305.50 USD
Worst trade:
-1 509.50 USD
Gross Profit:
144 215.69 USD (1 596 465 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136 653.92 USD (995 184 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (6 490.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 490.10 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
90.65%
Max deposit load:
45.27%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.39
Long Trades:
701 (60.02%)
Short Trades:
467 (39.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
6.47 USD
Average Profit:
302.34 USD
Average Loss:
-197.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-2 429.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 702.14 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-59.00%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
29%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
366.67 USD
Maximal:
19 312.30 USD (66.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.07% (19 312.30 USD)
By Equity:
16.06% (831.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 753
USDJPY 91
GBPJPY 90
EURJPY 62
GBPUSD 50
AUDUSD 43
EURUSD 21
AUDJPY 15
USDCAD 12
NQ100.R 11
CHFJPY 6
NZDJPY 5
EURNZD 3
CADJPY 3
USDCHF 2
NZDUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 664
USDJPY -1.9K
GBPJPY -1.4K
EURJPY -406
GBPUSD 1.8K
AUDUSD -1.6K
EURUSD 126
AUDJPY 625
USDCAD 116
NQ100.R 9.5K
CHFJPY 320
NZDJPY 760
EURNZD -199
CADJPY -608
USDCHF -245
NZDUSD -60
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 96K
USDJPY -12K
GBPJPY 9.6K
EURJPY 321
GBPUSD 13K
AUDUSD -7.7K
EURUSD 2K
AUDJPY 1.7K
USDCAD 2.3K
NQ100.R 496K
CHFJPY 3.7K
NZDJPY 3.5K
EURNZD -2.5K
CADJPY -2.7K
USDCHF -750
NZDUSD -300
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 305.50 USD
Worst trade: -1 510 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 490.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 429.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
322 more...
We trade manually for this Methods (except copy from our another Acc)

We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".

This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)

  • Monthly Expected Return = 5%
  • Annual Expected Return = 60%
  • Drawdown Risk < 50%
  • Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 5%
  • Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
  • Max. Drawdown 2000 pips

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)


________________________________________________________________________________________


Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury

This our portfolio before : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZKvd2BW0dzembmv_mcuCEpI5O1JWuEoA?usp=sharing


No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trader Century Capital
30 USD per month
182%
0
0
USD
9.3K
USD
62
29%
1 168
40%
91%
1.05
6.47
USD
73%
1:50
Copy

