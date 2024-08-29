SinyallerBölümler
Angelos Moschovakis

AutoTrader Pro

Angelos Moschovakis
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
51 hafta
1 / 1.7K USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 43%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
938
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
721 (76.86%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
217 (23.13%)
En iyi işlem:
3 349.90 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-1 557.70 EUR
Brüt kâr:
18 970.74 EUR (30 361 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-9 999.38 EUR (13 784 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
20 (318.12 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
4 243.78 EUR (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
19.11%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.32%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
16
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.19
Alış işlemleri:
424 (45.20%)
Satış işlemleri:
514 (54.80%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.90
Beklenen getiri:
9.56 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
26.31 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-46.08 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-348.06 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4 097.18 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
2.54%
Yıllık tahmin:
30.79%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.71 EUR
Maksimum:
4 098.13 EUR (15.01%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.18% (4 101.69 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
44.77% (11 071.47 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 938
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD+ 10K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD+ 17K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3 349.90 EUR
En kötü işlem: -1 558 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +318.12 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -348.06 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Welcome to AutoTrader Pro – a fully automated trading signal powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA), meticulously designed to bring consistent results. No manual trades, just algorithmic precision.

Why choose AutoTrader Pro?

  • 100% Automated: Powered by advanced algorithms, trading 24/5 without emotional interference or human error.
  • Proven Strategy: Designed and optimized for consistent gains, reducing risk with professional-grade risk management protocols.
  • Transparent Performance: Clear, detailed performance statistics to track and verify success.
  • Hands-Free Trading: Enjoy profits without needing to monitor or trade manually – perfect for investors who value their time.

Start following AutoTrader Pro today and let the technology work for you. Watch your investments grow with precision and ease.

Warning: despite the signal exhibiting consistent profit, you must be able to stomach >60% unrealized equity drawdown (happened once in the backtest but the trade was eventually closed in the positive). You must at these situations remain calm.


