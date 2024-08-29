- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|938
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD+
|10K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD+
|17K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Welcome to AutoTrader Pro – a fully automated trading signal powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA), meticulously designed to bring consistent results. No manual trades, just algorithmic precision.
Why choose AutoTrader Pro?
- 100% Automated: Powered by advanced algorithms, trading 24/5 without emotional interference or human error.
- Proven Strategy: Designed and optimized for consistent gains, reducing risk with professional-grade risk management protocols.
- Transparent Performance: Clear, detailed performance statistics to track and verify success.
- Hands-Free Trading: Enjoy profits without needing to monitor or trade manually – perfect for investors who value their time.
Start following AutoTrader Pro today and let the technology work for you. Watch your investments grow with precision and ease.
Warning: despite the signal exhibiting consistent profit, you must be able to stomach >60% unrealized equity drawdown (happened once in the backtest but the trade was eventually closed in the positive). You must at these situations remain calm.
USD
EUR
EUR