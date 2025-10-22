SignaleKategorien
Angelos Moschovakis

AutoTrader Pro

Angelos Moschovakis
1 Bewertung
Zuverlässigkeit
65 Wochen
2 / 1.4K USD
Für 40 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 50%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 084
Gewinntrades:
843 (77.76%)
Verlusttrades:
241 (22.23%)
Bester Trade:
3 349.90 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 557.70 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
21 239.90 EUR (35 275 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-10 922.20 EUR (14 850 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
21 (268.55 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
4 243.78 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
21.12%
Max deposit load:
10.32%
Letzter Trade:
8 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.52
Long-Positionen:
491 (45.30%)
Short-Positionen:
593 (54.70%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.94
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
9.52 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
25.20 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-45.32 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-348.06 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-4 097.18 EUR (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.25%
Jahresprognose:
15.14%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.71 EUR
Maximaler:
4 098.13 EUR (15.01%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
14.18% (4 101.69 EUR)
Kapital:
44.77% (11 071.47 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 1083
XAUUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 12K
XAUUSD+ 62
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 19K
XAUUSD+ 1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3 349.90 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -1 558 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +268.55 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -348.06 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Moschovakis Capital Flagship Product


Welcome to AutoTrader Pro – a fully automated trading signal powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA), meticulously designed to bring consistent results. No manual trades, just algorithmic precision.

Why choose AutoTrader Pro?

  • 100% Automated: Powered by advanced algorithms, trading 24/5 without emotional interference or human error.
  • Proven Strategy: Designed and optimized for consistent gains, reducing risk with professional-grade risk management protocols.
  • Transparent Performance: Clear, detailed performance statistics to track and verify success.
  • Hands-Free Trading: Enjoy profits without needing to monitor or trade manually – perfect for investors who value their time.

Start following AutoTrader Pro today and let the technology work for you. Watch your investments grow with precision and ease.

Warning: despite the signal exhibiting consistent profit, you must be able to stomach >60% unrealized equity drawdown (happened once in the backtest but the trade was eventually closed in the positive). You must at these situations remain calm.


Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
user49917
673
user49917 2025.10.22 00:50 
 

It's going very well

2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 15:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 08:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 09:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 09:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 07:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.04 04:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.27 11:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 04:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 15:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 11:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 17:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 13:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 12:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.15 09:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 09:30
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
