- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|1083
|XAUUSD+
|1
|
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD+
|12K
|XAUUSD+
|62
|
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD+
|19K
|XAUUSD+
|1.3K
|
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Moschovakis Capital Flagship Product
Welcome to AutoTrader Pro – a fully automated trading signal powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA), meticulously designed to bring consistent results. No manual trades, just algorithmic precision.
Why choose AutoTrader Pro?
- 100% Automated: Powered by advanced algorithms, trading 24/5 without emotional interference or human error.
- Proven Strategy: Designed and optimized for consistent gains, reducing risk with professional-grade risk management protocols.
- Transparent Performance: Clear, detailed performance statistics to track and verify success.
- Hands-Free Trading: Enjoy profits without needing to monitor or trade manually – perfect for investors who value their time.
Start following AutoTrader Pro today and let the technology work for you. Watch your investments grow with precision and ease.
Warning: despite the signal exhibiting consistent profit, you must be able to stomach >60% unrealized equity drawdown (happened once in the backtest but the trade was eventually closed in the positive). You must at these situations remain calm.
It's going very well