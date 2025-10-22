- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|1083
|XAUUSD+
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD+
|12K
|XAUUSD+
|62
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD+
|19K
|XAUUSD+
|1.3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Moschovakis Capital Flagship Product
Welcome to AutoTrader Pro – a fully automated trading signal powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA), meticulously designed to bring consistent results. No manual trades, just algorithmic precision.
Why choose AutoTrader Pro?
- 100% Automated: Powered by advanced algorithms, trading 24/5 without emotional interference or human error.
- Proven Strategy: Designed and optimized for consistent gains, reducing risk with professional-grade risk management protocols.
- Transparent Performance: Clear, detailed performance statistics to track and verify success.
- Hands-Free Trading: Enjoy profits without needing to monitor or trade manually – perfect for investors who value their time.
Start following AutoTrader Pro today and let the technology work for you. Watch your investments grow with precision and ease.
Warning: despite the signal exhibiting consistent profit, you must be able to stomach >60% unrealized equity drawdown (happened once in the backtest but the trade was eventually closed in the positive). You must at these situations remain calm.
USD
EUR
EUR
It's going very well