Angelos Moschovakis

AutoTrader Pro

Angelos Moschovakis
1 review
Reliability
65 weeks
2 / 1.4K USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2024 50%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 084
Profit Trades:
843 (77.76%)
Loss Trades:
241 (22.23%)
Best trade:
3 349.90 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 557.70 EUR
Gross Profit:
21 239.90 EUR (35 275 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 922.20 EUR (14 850 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (268.55 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 243.78 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
21.12%
Max deposit load:
10.32%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.52
Long Trades:
491 (45.30%)
Short Trades:
593 (54.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
9.52 EUR
Average Profit:
25.20 EUR
Average Loss:
-45.32 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-348.06 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 097.18 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
1.25%
Annual Forecast:
15.14%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.71 EUR
Maximal:
4 098.13 EUR (15.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.18% (4 101.69 EUR)
By Equity:
44.77% (11 071.47 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 1083
XAUUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 12K
XAUUSD+ 62
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 19K
XAUUSD+ 1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 349.90 EUR
Worst trade: -1 558 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +268.55 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -348.06 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Moschovakis Capital Flagship Product


Welcome to AutoTrader Pro – a fully automated trading signal powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA), meticulously designed to bring consistent results. No manual trades, just algorithmic precision.

Why choose AutoTrader Pro?

  • 100% Automated: Powered by advanced algorithms, trading 24/5 without emotional interference or human error.
  • Proven Strategy: Designed and optimized for consistent gains, reducing risk with professional-grade risk management protocols.
  • Transparent Performance: Clear, detailed performance statistics to track and verify success.
  • Hands-Free Trading: Enjoy profits without needing to monitor or trade manually – perfect for investors who value their time.

Start following AutoTrader Pro today and let the technology work for you. Watch your investments grow with precision and ease.

Warning: despite the signal exhibiting consistent profit, you must be able to stomach >60% unrealized equity drawdown (happened once in the backtest but the trade was eventually closed in the positive). You must at these situations remain calm.


Average rating:
user49917
673
user49917 2025.10.22 00:50 
 

It's going very well

2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 15:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 08:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 09:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 09:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 07:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.04 04:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.27 11:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 04:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 15:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 11:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 17:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 13:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 12:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.15 09:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 09:30
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
