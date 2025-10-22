SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / AutoTrader Pro
Angelos Moschovakis

AutoTrader Pro

Angelos Moschovakis
1 comentario
Fiabilidad
65 semanas
2 / 1.4K USD
Copiar por 40 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 50%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 088
Transacciones Rentables:
845 (77.66%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
243 (22.33%)
Mejor transacción:
3 349.90 EUR
Peor transacción:
-1 557.70 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
21 248.26 EUR (35 291 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-10 928.55 EUR (14 850 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
21 (268.55 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
4 243.78 EUR (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Actividad comercial:
21.12%
Carga máxima del depósito:
10.32%
Último trade:
30 minutos
Trades a la semana:
16
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.52
Transacciones Largas:
495 (45.50%)
Transacciones Cortas:
593 (54.50%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.94
Beneficio Esperado:
9.49 EUR
Beneficio medio:
25.15 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-44.97 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-348.06 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-4 097.18 EUR (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.25%
Pronóstico anual:
15.22%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.71 EUR
Máxima:
4 098.13 EUR (15.01%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
14.18% (4 101.69 EUR)
De fondos:
44.77% (11 071.47 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 1087
XAUUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD+ 12K
XAUUSD+ 62
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD+ 19K
XAUUSD+ 1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +3 349.90 EUR
Peor transacción: -1 558 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +268.55 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -348.06 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Moschovakis Capital Flagship Product


Welcome to AutoTrader Pro – a fully automated trading signal powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA), meticulously designed to bring consistent results. No manual trades, just algorithmic precision.

Why choose AutoTrader Pro?

  • 100% Automated: Powered by advanced algorithms, trading 24/5 without emotional interference or human error.
  • Proven Strategy: Designed and optimized for consistent gains, reducing risk with professional-grade risk management protocols.
  • Transparent Performance: Clear, detailed performance statistics to track and verify success.
  • Hands-Free Trading: Enjoy profits without needing to monitor or trade manually – perfect for investors who value their time.

Start following AutoTrader Pro today and let the technology work for you. Watch your investments grow with precision and ease.

Warning: despite the signal exhibiting consistent profit, you must be able to stomach >60% unrealized equity drawdown (happened once in the backtest but the trade was eventually closed in the positive). You must at these situations remain calm.


Evaluación media:
user49917
673
user49917 2025.10.22 00:50 
 

It's going very well

2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 15:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 08:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 09:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 09:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 07:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.04 04:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.27 11:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 04:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 15:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 11:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 17:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 13:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 12:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.15 09:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 09:30
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
AutoTrader Pro
40 USD al mes
50%
2
1.4K
USD
30K
EUR
65
99%
1 088
77%
21%
1.94
9.49
EUR
45%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.