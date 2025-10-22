- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
1 084
盈利交易:
843 (77.76%)
亏损交易:
241 (22.23%)
最好交易:
3 349.90 EUR
最差交易:
-1 557.70 EUR
毛利:
21 239.90 EUR (35 275 pips)
毛利亏损:
-10 922.20 EUR (14 850 pips)
最大连续赢利:
21 (268.55 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
4 243.78 EUR (3)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
21.12%
最大入金加载:
10.32%
最近交易:
7 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
2.52
长期交易:
491 (45.30%)
短期交易:
593 (54.70%)
利润因子:
1.94
预期回报:
9.52 EUR
平均利润:
25.20 EUR
平均损失:
-45.32 EUR
最大连续失误:
4 (-348.06 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-4 097.18 EUR (3)
每月增长:
1.25%
年度预测:
15.14%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.71 EUR
最大值:
4 098.13 EUR (15.01%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.18% (4 101.69 EUR)
净值:
44.77% (11 071.47 EUR)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|1083
|XAUUSD+
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD+
|12K
|XAUUSD+
|62
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD+
|19K
|XAUUSD+
|1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +3 349.90 EUR
最差交易: -1 558 EUR
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +268.55 EUR
最大连续亏损: -348.06 EUR
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Moschovakis Capital Flagship Product
Welcome to AutoTrader Pro – a fully automated trading signal powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA), meticulously designed to bring consistent results. No manual trades, just algorithmic precision.
Why choose AutoTrader Pro?
- 100% Automated: Powered by advanced algorithms, trading 24/5 without emotional interference or human error.
- Proven Strategy: Designed and optimized for consistent gains, reducing risk with professional-grade risk management protocols.
- Transparent Performance: Clear, detailed performance statistics to track and verify success.
- Hands-Free Trading: Enjoy profits without needing to monitor or trade manually – perfect for investors who value their time.
Start following AutoTrader Pro today and let the technology work for you. Watch your investments grow with precision and ease.
Warning: despite the signal exhibiting consistent profit, you must be able to stomach >60% unrealized equity drawdown (happened once in the backtest but the trade was eventually closed in the positive). You must at these situations remain calm.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月40 USD
50%
2
1.4K
USD
USD
30K
EUR
EUR
65
99%
1 084
77%
21%
1.94
9.52
EUR
EUR
45%
1:500
It's going very well