Angelos Moschovakis

AutoTrader Pro

Angelos Moschovakis
1条评论
可靠性
65
2 / 1.4K USD
每月复制 40 USD per 
增长自 2024 50%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 084
盈利交易:
843 (77.76%)
亏损交易:
241 (22.23%)
最好交易:
3 349.90 EUR
最差交易:
-1 557.70 EUR
毛利:
21 239.90 EUR (35 275 pips)
毛利亏损:
-10 922.20 EUR (14 850 pips)
最大连续赢利:
21 (268.55 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
4 243.78 EUR (3)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
21.12%
最大入金加载:
10.32%
最近交易:
7 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
2.52
长期交易:
491 (45.30%)
短期交易:
593 (54.70%)
利润因子:
1.94
预期回报:
9.52 EUR
平均利润:
25.20 EUR
平均损失:
-45.32 EUR
最大连续失误:
4 (-348.06 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-4 097.18 EUR (3)
每月增长:
1.25%
年度预测:
15.14%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.71 EUR
最大值:
4 098.13 EUR (15.01%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.18% (4 101.69 EUR)
净值:
44.77% (11 071.47 EUR)

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Moschovakis Capital Flagship Product


Welcome to AutoTrader Pro – a fully automated trading signal powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA), meticulously designed to bring consistent results. No manual trades, just algorithmic precision.

Why choose AutoTrader Pro?

  • 100% Automated: Powered by advanced algorithms, trading 24/5 without emotional interference or human error.
  • Proven Strategy: Designed and optimized for consistent gains, reducing risk with professional-grade risk management protocols.
  • Transparent Performance: Clear, detailed performance statistics to track and verify success.
  • Hands-Free Trading: Enjoy profits without needing to monitor or trade manually – perfect for investors who value their time.

Start following AutoTrader Pro today and let the technology work for you. Watch your investments grow with precision and ease.

Warning: despite the signal exhibiting consistent profit, you must be able to stomach >60% unrealized equity drawdown (happened once in the backtest but the trade was eventually closed in the positive). You must at these situations remain calm.


平均等级:
user49917
673
user49917 2025.10.22 00:50 
 

It's going very well

2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 15:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 08:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 09:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 09:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 07:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.04 04:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.27 11:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 04:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 15:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 11:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 17:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 13:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 12:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.15 09:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 09:30
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
