シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / AutoTrader Pro
Angelos Moschovakis

AutoTrader Pro

Angelos Moschovakis
レビュー1件
信頼性
65週間
2 / 1.4K USD
月額  40  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 50%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 084
利益トレード:
843 (77.76%)
損失トレード:
241 (22.23%)
ベストトレード:
3 349.90 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-1 557.70 EUR
総利益:
21 239.90 EUR (35 275 pips)
総損失:
-10 922.20 EUR (14 850 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
21 (268.55 EUR)
最大連続利益:
4 243.78 EUR (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.08
取引アクティビティ:
21.12%
最大入金額:
10.32%
最近のトレード:
7 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
12
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.52
長いトレード:
491 (45.30%)
短いトレード:
593 (54.70%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.94
期待されたペイオフ:
9.52 EUR
平均利益:
25.20 EUR
平均損失:
-45.32 EUR
最大連続の負け:
4 (-348.06 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-4 097.18 EUR (3)
月間成長:
1.25%
年間予想:
15.14%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.71 EUR
最大の:
4 098.13 EUR (15.01%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
14.18% (4 101.69 EUR)
エクイティによる:
44.77% (11 071.47 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 1083
XAUUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD+ 12K
XAUUSD+ 62
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD+ 19K
XAUUSD+ 1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +3 349.90 EUR
最悪のトレード: -1 558 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +268.55 EUR
最大連続損失: -348.06 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VantageInternational-Live 4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Moschovakis Capital Flagship Product


Welcome to AutoTrader Pro – a fully automated trading signal powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA), meticulously designed to bring consistent results. No manual trades, just algorithmic precision.

Why choose AutoTrader Pro?

  • 100% Automated: Powered by advanced algorithms, trading 24/5 without emotional interference or human error.
  • Proven Strategy: Designed and optimized for consistent gains, reducing risk with professional-grade risk management protocols.
  • Transparent Performance: Clear, detailed performance statistics to track and verify success.
  • Hands-Free Trading: Enjoy profits without needing to monitor or trade manually – perfect for investors who value their time.

Start following AutoTrader Pro today and let the technology work for you. Watch your investments grow with precision and ease.

Warning: despite the signal exhibiting consistent profit, you must be able to stomach >60% unrealized equity drawdown (happened once in the backtest but the trade was eventually closed in the positive). You must at these situations remain calm.


平均の評価:
user49917
673
user49917 2025.10.22 00:50 
 

It's going very well

シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
AutoTrader Pro
40 USD/月
50%
2
1.4K
USD
30K
EUR
65
99%
1 084
77%
21%
1.94
9.52
EUR
45%
1:500
