СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / AutoTrader Pro
Angelos Moschovakis

AutoTrader Pro

Angelos Moschovakis
1 отзыв
Надежность
65 недель
2 / 1.4K USD
Копировать за 40 USD в месяц
прирост с 2024 50%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 084
Прибыльных трейдов:
843 (77.76%)
Убыточных трейдов:
241 (22.23%)
Лучший трейд:
3 349.90 EUR
Худший трейд:
-1 557.70 EUR
Общая прибыль:
21 239.90 EUR (35 275 pips)
Общий убыток:
-10 922.20 EUR (14 850 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
21 (268.55 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
4 243.78 EUR (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.08
Торговая активность:
21.12%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
10.32%
Последний трейд:
8 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
12
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
2.52
Длинных трейдов:
491 (45.30%)
Коротких трейдов:
593 (54.70%)
Профит фактор:
1.94
Мат. ожидание:
9.52 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
25.20 EUR
Средний убыток:
-45.32 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-348.06 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-4 097.18 EUR (3)
Прирост в месяц:
1.25%
Годовой прогноз:
15.14%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.71 EUR
Максимальная:
4 098.13 EUR (15.01%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
14.18% (4 101.69 EUR)
По эквити:
44.77% (11 071.47 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 1083
XAUUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD+ 12K
XAUUSD+ 62
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD+ 19K
XAUUSD+ 1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +3 349.90 EUR
Худший трейд: -1 558 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +268.55 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -348.06 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Moschovakis Capital Flagship Product


Welcome to AutoTrader Pro – a fully automated trading signal powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA), meticulously designed to bring consistent results. No manual trades, just algorithmic precision.

Why choose AutoTrader Pro?

  • 100% Automated: Powered by advanced algorithms, trading 24/5 without emotional interference or human error.
  • Proven Strategy: Designed and optimized for consistent gains, reducing risk with professional-grade risk management protocols.
  • Transparent Performance: Clear, detailed performance statistics to track and verify success.
  • Hands-Free Trading: Enjoy profits without needing to monitor or trade manually – perfect for investors who value their time.

Start following AutoTrader Pro today and let the technology work for you. Watch your investments grow with precision and ease.

Warning: despite the signal exhibiting consistent profit, you must be able to stomach >60% unrealized equity drawdown (happened once in the backtest but the trade was eventually closed in the positive). You must at these situations remain calm.


Средняя оценка:
user49917
673
user49917 2025.10.22 00:50 
 

It's going very well

2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 15:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 08:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 09:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 09:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 07:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.04 04:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.27 11:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 04:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 15:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 11:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 17:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 13:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 12:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.15 09:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 09:30
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
AutoTrader Pro
40 USD в месяц
50%
2
1.4K
USD
30K
EUR
65
99%
1 084
77%
21%
1.94
9.52
EUR
45%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.