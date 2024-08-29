SegnaliSezioni
Angelos Moschovakis

AutoTrader Pro

Angelos Moschovakis
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
51 settimane
1 / 1.7K USD
40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 43%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
938
Profit Trade:
721 (76.86%)
Loss Trade:
217 (23.13%)
Best Trade:
3 349.90 EUR
Worst Trade:
-1 557.70 EUR
Profitto lordo:
18 970.74 EUR (30 361 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9 999.38 EUR (13 784 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (318.12 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 243.78 EUR (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
19.11%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.32%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.19
Long Trade:
424 (45.20%)
Short Trade:
514 (54.80%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.90
Profitto previsto:
9.56 EUR
Profitto medio:
26.31 EUR
Perdita media:
-46.08 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-348.06 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 097.18 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.92%
Previsione annuale:
35.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.71 EUR
Massimale:
4 098.13 EUR (15.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.18% (4 101.69 EUR)
Per equità:
44.77% (11 071.47 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 938
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD+ 10K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD+ 17K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 349.90 EUR
Worst Trade: -1 558 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +318.12 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -348.06 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Welcome to AutoTrader Pro – a fully automated trading signal powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA), meticulously designed to bring consistent results. No manual trades, just algorithmic precision.

Why choose AutoTrader Pro?

  • 100% Automated: Powered by advanced algorithms, trading 24/5 without emotional interference or human error.
  • Proven Strategy: Designed and optimized for consistent gains, reducing risk with professional-grade risk management protocols.
  • Transparent Performance: Clear, detailed performance statistics to track and verify success.
  • Hands-Free Trading: Enjoy profits without needing to monitor or trade manually – perfect for investors who value their time.

Start following AutoTrader Pro today and let the technology work for you. Watch your investments grow with precision and ease.

Warning: despite the signal exhibiting consistent profit, you must be able to stomach >60% unrealized equity drawdown (happened once in the backtest but the trade was eventually closed in the positive). You must at these situations remain calm.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.06 08:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 09:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 09:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 07:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.04 04:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.27 11:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 04:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 15:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 11:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 17:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 13:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 12:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.15 09:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 09:30
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.10 11:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 16:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
AutoTrader Pro
40USD al mese
43%
1
1.7K
USD
29K
EUR
51
100%
938
76%
19%
1.89
9.56
EUR
45%
1:500
