Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Welcome to AutoTrader Pro – a fully automated trading signal powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA), meticulously designed to bring consistent results. No manual trades, just algorithmic precision.
Why choose AutoTrader Pro?
- 100% Automated: Powered by advanced algorithms, trading 24/5 without emotional interference or human error.
- Proven Strategy: Designed and optimized for consistent gains, reducing risk with professional-grade risk management protocols.
- Transparent Performance: Clear, detailed performance statistics to track and verify success.
- Hands-Free Trading: Enjoy profits without needing to monitor or trade manually – perfect for investors who value their time.
Start following AutoTrader Pro today and let the technology work for you. Watch your investments grow with precision and ease.
Warning: despite the signal exhibiting consistent profit, you must be able to stomach >60% unrealized equity drawdown (happened once in the backtest but the trade was eventually closed in the positive). You must at these situations remain calm.
