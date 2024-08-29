SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / AutoTrader Pro
Angelos Moschovakis

AutoTrader Pro

Angelos Moschovakis
0 avis
Fiabilité
51 semaines
1 / 1.7K USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 43%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
934
Bénéfice trades:
718 (76.87%)
Perte trades:
216 (23.13%)
Meilleure transaction:
3 349.90 EUR
Pire transaction:
-1 557.70 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
18 911.22 EUR (30 169 pips)
Perte brute:
-9 996.66 EUR (13 784 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (318.12 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4 243.78 EUR (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
19.11%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.32%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.18
Longs trades:
420 (44.97%)
Courts trades:
514 (55.03%)
Facteur de profit:
1.89
Rendement attendu:
9.54 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
26.34 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-46.28 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-348.06 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 097.18 EUR (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.72%
Prévision annuelle:
33.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.71 EUR
Maximal:
4 098.13 EUR (15.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.18% (4 101.69 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
44.77% (11 071.47 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 934
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 10K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 16K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3 349.90 EUR
Pire transaction: -1 558 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +318.12 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -348.06 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Welcome to AutoTrader Pro – a fully automated trading signal powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA), meticulously designed to bring consistent results. No manual trades, just algorithmic precision.

Why choose AutoTrader Pro?

  • 100% Automated: Powered by advanced algorithms, trading 24/5 without emotional interference or human error.
  • Proven Strategy: Designed and optimized for consistent gains, reducing risk with professional-grade risk management protocols.
  • Transparent Performance: Clear, detailed performance statistics to track and verify success.
  • Hands-Free Trading: Enjoy profits without needing to monitor or trade manually – perfect for investors who value their time.

Start following AutoTrader Pro today and let the technology work for you. Watch your investments grow with precision and ease.

Warning: despite the signal exhibiting consistent profit, you must be able to stomach >60% unrealized equity drawdown (happened once in the backtest but the trade was eventually closed in the positive). You must at these situations remain calm.


Aucun avis
2025.08.06 08:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 09:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 09:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 07:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.04 04:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.27 11:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 04:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 15:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 11:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 17:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 13:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 12:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.15 09:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 09:30
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.10 11:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 16:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AutoTrader Pro
40 USD par mois
43%
1
1.7K
USD
29K
EUR
51
100%
934
76%
19%
1.89
9.54
EUR
45%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.