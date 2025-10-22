SinaisSeções
Angelos Moschovakis

AutoTrader Pro

Angelos Moschovakis
1 comentário
Confiabilidade
65 semanas
2 / 1.4K USD
Copiar por 40 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 50%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 084
Negociações com lucro:
843 (77.76%)
Negociações com perda:
241 (22.23%)
Melhor negociação:
3 349.90 EUR
Pior negociação:
-1 557.70 EUR
Lucro bruto:
21 239.90 EUR (35 275 pips)
Perda bruta:
-10 922.20 EUR (14 850 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
21 (268.55 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
4 243.78 EUR (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.08
Atividade de negociação:
21.12%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.32%
Último negócio:
7 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
12
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.52
Negociações longas:
491 (45.30%)
Negociações curtas:
593 (54.70%)
Fator de lucro:
1.94
Valor esperado:
9.52 EUR
Lucro médio:
25.20 EUR
Perda média:
-45.32 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-348.06 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-4 097.18 EUR (3)
Crescimento mensal:
1.25%
Previsão anual:
15.14%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.71 EUR
Máximo:
4 098.13 EUR (15.01%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
14.18% (4 101.69 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
44.77% (11 071.47 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 1083
XAUUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD+ 12K
XAUUSD+ 62
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD+ 19K
XAUUSD+ 1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +3 349.90 EUR
Pior negociação: -1 558 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +268.55 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -348.06 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Moschovakis Capital Flagship Product


Welcome to AutoTrader Pro – a fully automated trading signal powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA), meticulously designed to bring consistent results. No manual trades, just algorithmic precision.

Why choose AutoTrader Pro?

  • 100% Automated: Powered by advanced algorithms, trading 24/5 without emotional interference or human error.
  • Proven Strategy: Designed and optimized for consistent gains, reducing risk with professional-grade risk management protocols.
  • Transparent Performance: Clear, detailed performance statistics to track and verify success.
  • Hands-Free Trading: Enjoy profits without needing to monitor or trade manually – perfect for investors who value their time.

Start following AutoTrader Pro today and let the technology work for you. Watch your investments grow with precision and ease.

Warning: despite the signal exhibiting consistent profit, you must be able to stomach >60% unrealized equity drawdown (happened once in the backtest but the trade was eventually closed in the positive). You must at these situations remain calm.


Classificação Média:
user49917
673
user49917 2025.10.22 00:50 
 

It's going very well

2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 15:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 08:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 09:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 09:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 07:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.04 04:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.27 11:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 04:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 15:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 11:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 17:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 13:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 12:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.15 09:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 09:30
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
