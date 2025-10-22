시그널섹션
다음 이후의 성장 2024 50%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 084
이익 거래:
843 (77.76%)
손실 거래:
241 (22.23%)
최고의 거래:
3 349.90 EUR
최악의 거래:
-1 557.70 EUR
총 수익:
21 239.90 EUR (35 275 pips)
총 손실:
-10 922.20 EUR (14 850 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
21 (268.55 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
4 243.78 EUR (3)
샤프 비율:
0.08
거래 활동:
21.12%
최대 입금량:
10.32%
최근 거래:
11 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
2.52
롱(주식매수):
491 (45.30%)
숏(주식차입매도):
593 (54.70%)
수익 요인:
1.94
기대수익:
9.52 EUR
평균 이익:
25.20 EUR
평균 손실:
-45.32 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-348.06 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-4 097.18 EUR (3)
월별 성장률:
1.25%
연간 예측:
15.14%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.71 EUR
최대한의:
4 098.13 EUR (15.01%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.18% (4 101.69 EUR)
자본금별:
44.77% (11 071.47 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 1083
XAUUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD+ 12K
XAUUSD+ 62
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD+ 19K
XAUUSD+ 1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +3 349.90 EUR
최악의 거래: -1 558 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +268.55 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -348.06 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Moschovakis Capital Flagship Product


Welcome to AutoTrader Pro – a fully automated trading signal powered by a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA), meticulously designed to bring consistent results. No manual trades, just algorithmic precision.

Why choose AutoTrader Pro?

  • 100% Automated: Powered by advanced algorithms, trading 24/5 without emotional interference or human error.
  • Proven Strategy: Designed and optimized for consistent gains, reducing risk with professional-grade risk management protocols.
  • Transparent Performance: Clear, detailed performance statistics to track and verify success.
  • Hands-Free Trading: Enjoy profits without needing to monitor or trade manually – perfect for investors who value their time.

Start following AutoTrader Pro today and let the technology work for you. Watch your investments grow with precision and ease.

Warning: despite the signal exhibiting consistent profit, you must be able to stomach >60% unrealized equity drawdown (happened once in the backtest but the trade was eventually closed in the positive). You must at these situations remain calm.


평균 평점:
user49917
673
user49917 2025.10.22 00:50 
 

It's going very well

