Jayanthi EA

Single Order with TP and SL , With risk per trade 3%

Minimum 3 Months subscription is recommended to get profit,





✅ Every order is protected with SL and TP

✅ Intraday Trading with Maximum Lost Per day 3%

✅ Maximum Lost Per Month 15% ( EA will deactivated manually)

✅ Calculated max DD: between 30-40%

❌ NO Dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.





Low latency VPS recommended

For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.

it's Now or Never - Change your Life !



