Ida Ayu Eka Jayanth

JEA MT5

Ida Ayu Eka Jayanth
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
73 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 73%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
174
Transacciones Rentables:
88 (50.57%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
86 (49.43%)
Mejor transacción:
189.87 USD
Peor transacción:
-155.48 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
6 359.08 USD (160 219 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-5 078.17 USD (132 296 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (343.39 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
845.16 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Actividad comercial:
12.17%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.43%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.84
Transacciones Largas:
125 (71.84%)
Transacciones Cortas:
49 (28.16%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.25
Beneficio Esperado:
7.36 USD
Beneficio medio:
72.26 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-59.05 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-254.46 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-458.22 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
-12.28%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
348.70 USD
Máxima:
697.08 USD (22.65%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
31.69% (348.59 USD)
De fondos:
5.29% (68.12 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 174
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +189.87 USD
Peor transacción: -155 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +343.39 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -254.46 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.87 × 6008
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.02 × 201
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.15 × 838
Exness-MT5Real8
4.19 × 21
otros 63...
Jayanthi EA

Single Order with TP and SL , With risk per trade 3%

Minimum 3 Months subscription is recommended to get profit, 


✅ Every order is protected with SL and TP 

✅ Intraday Trading with Maximum Lost Per day 3% 

✅ Maximum Lost Per Month 15% ( EA will deactivated manually)

✅ Calculated max DD: between 30-40%

 NO Dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.


Low latency VPS recommended

For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.

it's Now or Never - Change your Life !


No hay comentarios
2026.01.11 23:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.11 10:07
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 14:14
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.13 14:56
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 07:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 17:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 06:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 14:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 02:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.15 17:47
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.10 18:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 09:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 12:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.