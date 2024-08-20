SignauxSections
Ida Ayu Eka Jayanth

Jayanthi EA MT5

Ida Ayu Eka Jayanth
0 avis
Fiabilité
56 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 58%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
138
Bénéfice trades:
71 (51.44%)
Perte trades:
67 (48.55%)
Meilleure transaction:
138.52 USD
Pire transaction:
-114.68 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 808.65 USD (106 243 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 932.26 USD (83 650 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (343.39 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
380.36 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
11.16%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.43%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.57
Longs trades:
95 (68.84%)
Courts trades:
43 (31.16%)
Facteur de profit:
1.30
Rendement attendu:
6.35 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
53.64 USD
Perte moyenne:
-43.77 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-254.46 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-254.46 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
12.29%
Prévision annuelle:
149.09%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
348.70 USD
Maximal:
558.76 USD (30.31%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
31.69% (348.59 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.29% (68.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 138
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 876
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 23K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +138.52 USD
Pire transaction: -115 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +343.39 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -254.46 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5696
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 plus...
Jayanthi EA

Single Order with TP and SL , With risk per trade 3%

Minimum 3 Months subscription is recommended to get profit, 


✅ Every order is protected with SL and TP 

✅ Intraday Trading with Maximum Lost Per day 3% 

✅ Maximum Lost Per Month 15% ( EA will deactivated manually)

✅ Calculated max DD: between 30-40%

 NO Dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.


Low latency VPS recommended

For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.

it's Now or Never - Change your Life !


Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Jayanthi EA MT5
50 USD par mois
58%
0
0
USD
3.5K
USD
56
99%
138
51%
11%
1.29
6.35
USD
32%
1:200
