SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / JEA MT5
Ida Ayu Eka Jayanth

JEA MT5

Ida Ayu Eka Jayanth
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
73 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 73%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:200
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
174
Negociações com lucro:
88 (50.57%)
Negociações com perda:
86 (49.43%)
Melhor negociação:
189.87 USD
Pior negociação:
-155.48 USD
Lucro bruto:
6 359.08 USD (160 219 pips)
Perda bruta:
-5 078.17 USD (132 296 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (343.39 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
845.16 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.13
Atividade de negociação:
12.17%
Depósito máximo carregado:
7.43%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
8 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.84
Negociações longas:
125 (71.84%)
Negociações curtas:
49 (28.16%)
Fator de lucro:
1.25
Valor esperado:
7.36 USD
Lucro médio:
72.26 USD
Perda média:
-59.05 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-254.46 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-458.22 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
-12.28%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
348.70 USD
Máximo:
697.08 USD (22.65%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
31.69% (348.59 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
5.29% (68.12 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 174
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +189.87 USD
Pior negociação: -155 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +343.39 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -254.46 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.87 × 6008
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.02 × 201
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.15 × 838
Exness-MT5Real8
4.19 × 21
63 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

Jayanthi EA

Single Order with TP and SL , With risk per trade 3%

Minimum 3 Months subscription is recommended to get profit, 


✅ Every order is protected with SL and TP 

✅ Intraday Trading with Maximum Lost Per day 3% 

✅ Maximum Lost Per Month 15% ( EA will deactivated manually)

✅ Calculated max DD: between 30-40%

 NO Dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.


Low latency VPS recommended

For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.

it's Now or Never - Change your Life !


Sem comentários
2026.01.11 23:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.11 10:07
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 14:14
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.13 14:56
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 07:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 17:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 06:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 14:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 02:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.15 17:47
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.10 18:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 09:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 12:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
JEA MT5
50 USD por mês
73%
0
0
USD
3.3K
USD
73
99%
174
50%
12%
1.25
7.36
USD
32%
1:200
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.