Ida Ayu Eka Jayanth

JEA MT5

Ida Ayu Eka Jayanth
0 reviews
Reliability
73 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 73%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
174
Profit Trades:
88 (50.57%)
Loss Trades:
86 (49.43%)
Best trade:
189.87 USD
Worst trade:
-155.48 USD
Gross Profit:
6 359.08 USD (160 219 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 078.17 USD (132 296 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (343.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
845.16 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
12.17%
Max deposit load:
7.43%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.84
Long Trades:
125 (71.84%)
Short Trades:
49 (28.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
7.36 USD
Average Profit:
72.26 USD
Average Loss:
-59.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-254.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-458.22 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-12.28%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
348.70 USD
Maximal:
697.08 USD (22.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.69% (348.59 USD)
By Equity:
5.29% (68.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 174
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +189.87 USD
Worst trade: -155 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +343.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -254.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.87 × 6008
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.02 × 201
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.15 × 838
Exness-MT5Real8
4.19 × 21
63 more...
Jayanthi EA

Single Order with TP and SL , With risk per trade 3%

Minimum 3 Months subscription is recommended to get profit, 


✅ Every order is protected with SL and TP 

✅ Intraday Trading with Maximum Lost Per day 3% 

✅ Maximum Lost Per Month 15% ( EA will deactivated manually)

✅ Calculated max DD: between 30-40%

 NO Dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.


Low latency VPS recommended

For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.

it's Now or Never - Change your Life !


No reviews
2026.01.11 23:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.11 10:07
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 14:14
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.13 14:56
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 07:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 17:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 06:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 14:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 02:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.15 17:47
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.10 18:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 09:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 12:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
JEA MT5
50 USD per month
73%
0
0
USD
3.3K
USD
73
99%
174
50%
12%
1.25
7.36
USD
32%
1:200
Copy

