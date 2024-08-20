SignaleKategorien
Ida Ayu Eka Jayanth

JEA MT5

Ida Ayu Eka Jayanth
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
73 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 73%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
174
Gewinntrades:
88 (50.57%)
Verlusttrades:
86 (49.43%)
Bester Trade:
189.87 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-155.48 USD
Bruttoprofit:
6 359.08 USD (160 219 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-5 078.17 USD (132 296 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (343.39 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
845.16 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
12.17%
Max deposit load:
7.43%
Letzter Trade:
4 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.84
Long-Positionen:
125 (71.84%)
Short-Positionen:
49 (28.16%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.25
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
7.36 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
72.26 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-59.05 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-254.46 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-458.22 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-12.28%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
348.70 USD
Maximaler:
697.08 USD (22.65%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
31.69% (348.59 USD)
Kapital:
5.29% (68.12 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 174
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +189.87 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -155 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +343.39 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -254.46 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.87 × 6008
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.02 × 201
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.15 × 838
Exness-MT5Real8
4.19 × 21
noch 63 ...
Jayanthi EA

Single Order with TP and SL , With risk per trade 3%

Minimum 3 Months subscription is recommended to get profit, 


✅ Every order is protected with SL and TP 

✅ Intraday Trading with Maximum Lost Per day 3% 

✅ Maximum Lost Per Month 15% ( EA will deactivated manually)

✅ Calculated max DD: between 30-40%

 NO Dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.


Low latency VPS recommended

For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.

it's Now or Never - Change your Life !


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.11 23:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.11 10:07
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 14:14
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.13 14:56
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 07:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 17:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 06:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 14:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 02:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.15 17:47
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.10 18:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 09:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 12:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
JEA MT5
50 USD pro Monat
73%
0
0
USD
3.3K
USD
73
99%
174
50%
12%
1.25
7.36
USD
32%
1:200
Kopieren

