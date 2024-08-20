SegnaliSezioni
Ida Ayu Eka Jayanth

Jayanthi EA MT5

Ida Ayu Eka Jayanth
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
56 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 58%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
138
Profit Trade:
71 (51.44%)
Loss Trade:
67 (48.55%)
Best Trade:
138.52 USD
Worst Trade:
-114.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 808.65 USD (106 243 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 932.26 USD (83 650 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (343.39 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
380.36 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
11.16%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.43%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.57
Long Trade:
95 (68.84%)
Short Trade:
43 (31.16%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.30
Profitto previsto:
6.35 USD
Profitto medio:
53.64 USD
Perdita media:
-43.77 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-254.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-254.46 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
15.71%
Previsione annuale:
190.61%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
348.70 USD
Massimale:
558.76 USD (30.31%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
31.69% (348.59 USD)
Per equità:
5.29% (68.12 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 138
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 876
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 23K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +138.52 USD
Worst Trade: -115 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +343.39 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -254.46 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5707
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 più
Jayanthi EA

Single Order with TP and SL , With risk per trade 3%

Minimum 3 Months subscription is recommended to get profit, 


✅ Every order is protected with SL and TP 

✅ Intraday Trading with Maximum Lost Per day 3% 

✅ Maximum Lost Per Month 15% ( EA will deactivated manually)

✅ Calculated max DD: between 30-40%

 NO Dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.


Low latency VPS recommended

For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.

it's Now or Never - Change your Life !


Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Jayanthi EA MT5
50USD al mese
58%
0
0
USD
3.5K
USD
56
99%
138
51%
11%
1.29
6.35
USD
32%
1:200
