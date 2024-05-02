- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|198
|EURUSD
|163
|XAUUSD
|95
|USDCHF
|72
|USDCAD
|65
|USDJPY
|15
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPUSD
|-3.6K
|EURUSD
|2.1K
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|USDCHF
|-1.8K
|USDCAD
|91
|USDJPY
|-438
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|186
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|USDCHF
|532
|USDCAD
|-4.4K
|USDJPY
|-488
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-Prime" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.14 × 7
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.53 × 898
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.59 × 94
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.62 × 277
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.64 × 33
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
TitanFX-01
|0.72 × 96
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.75 × 4
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.81 × 16
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.88 × 67
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
The EA calculates the margin zones for futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). These zones are usually levels of support and provide an indication of the overall trend. The EA uses these zones as support levels to open trades in the direction of the trend.
This EA is intended to generate stable profit in the long term and based on that the best settings were selected for each pair from back testing.
The EA trades the following pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, GOLD.
