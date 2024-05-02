SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Margin Zone Trader All Pairs
TB Trading Systems GmbH

Margin Zone Trader All Pairs

TB Trading Systems GmbH
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
106 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 5000 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 9%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
608
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
191 (31.41%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
417 (68.59%)
En iyi işlem:
4 379.72 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-1 644.13 EUR
Brüt kâr:
51 862.12 EUR (206 474 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-52 840.90 EUR (203 831 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (538.87 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5 946.47 EUR (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
71.69%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.58%
En son işlem:
6 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.15
Alış işlemleri:
316 (51.97%)
Satış işlemleri:
292 (48.03%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.98
Beklenen getiri:
-1.61 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
271.53 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-126.72 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
17 (-2 244.89 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 729.76 EUR (8)
Aylık büyüme:
-5.38%
Yıllık tahmin:
-68.27%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1 833.51 EUR
Maksimum:
6 424.04 EUR (41.94%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
17.05% (3 817.41 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
5.85% (1 244.27 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD 198
EURUSD 163
XAUUSD 95
USDCHF 72
USDCAD 65
USDJPY 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD -3.6K
EURUSD 2.1K
XAUUSD 2.6K
USDCHF -1.8K
USDCAD 91
USDJPY -438
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD 1.9K
EURUSD 186
XAUUSD 4.9K
USDCHF 532
USDCAD -4.4K
USDJPY -488
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4 379.72 EUR
En kötü işlem: -1 644 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +538.87 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2 244.89 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-Prime" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

RoboForex-ProCent-8
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarkets-Live16
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.53 × 898
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.59 × 94
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.62 × 277
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.64 × 33
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.72 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.81 × 16
AMarkets-Real
0.88 × 67
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
The EA calculates the margin zones for futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). These zones are usually levels of support and provide an indication of the overall trend. The EA uses these zones as support levels to open trades in the direction of the trend.

This EA is intended to generate stable profit in the long term and based on that the best settings were selected for each pair from back testing.


The EA trades the following pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, GOLD.



İnceleme yok
2025.09.16 14:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.23 10:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.22 15:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.02 12:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 01:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.30 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.29 19:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.23 16:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.22 10:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.16 11:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.16 09:06
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.08.30 16:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.29 18:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.23 16:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.29% of days out of 347 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.08.13 20:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.08.05 08:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.3% of days out of 329 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.08.02 18:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.08.01 20:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.31% of days out of 325 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.07.25 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
