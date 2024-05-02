- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|220
|EURUSD
|169
|XAUUSD
|119
|USDCHF
|85
|USDCAD
|65
|USDJPY
|15
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-16K
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|USDCHF
|-5.2K
|USDCAD
|91
|USDJPY
|-438
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-4.9K
|EURUSD
|-643
|XAUUSD
|11K
|USDCHF
|-4.1K
|USDCAD
|-4.4K
|USDJPY
|-488
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-Prime" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.14 × 7
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.53 × 898
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.59 × 94
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.62 × 277
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.64 × 33
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
TitanFX-01
|0.72 × 96
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.75 × 4
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.81 × 16
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.88 × 67
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
The EA calculates the margin zones for futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). These zones are usually levels of support and provide an indication of the overall trend. The EA uses these zones as support levels to open trades in the direction of the trend.
This EA is intended to generate stable profit in the long term and based on that the best settings were selected for each pair from back testing.
The EA trades the following pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, GOLD.
USD
EUR
EUR