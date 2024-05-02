SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Margin Zone Trader All Pairs
TB Trading Systems GmbH

Margin Zone Trader All Pairs

TB Trading Systems GmbH
0 Bewertungen
119 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 5000 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 -32%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
673
Gewinntrades:
207 (30.75%)
Verlusttrades:
466 (69.24%)
Bester Trade:
4 379.72 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-5 127.50 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
54 523.74 EUR (291 910 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-70 920.01 EUR (295 801 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
7 (538.87 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
5 946.47 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
73.66%
Max deposit load:
95.03%
Letzter Trade:
12 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
0
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.73
Long-Positionen:
353 (52.45%)
Short-Positionen:
320 (47.55%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.77
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-24.36 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
263.40 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-152.19 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
17 (-2 244.89 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-7 315.49 EUR (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-2.11%
Jahresprognose:
-25.59%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
17 163.61 EUR
Maximaler:
22 479.25 EUR (146.77%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
48.55% (22 479.25 EUR)
Kapital:
8.28% (3 220.58 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 220
EURUSD 169
XAUUSD 119
USDCHF 85
USDCAD 65
USDJPY 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -16K
EURUSD 1.7K
XAUUSD 1.6K
USDCHF -5.2K
USDCAD 91
USDJPY -438
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -4.9K
EURUSD -643
XAUUSD 11K
USDCHF -4.1K
USDCAD -4.4K
USDJPY -488
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +4 379.72 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -5 128 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +538.87 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 244.89 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-Prime" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboForex-ProCent-8
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarkets-Live16
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.53 × 898
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.59 × 94
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.62 × 277
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.64 × 33
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.72 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.81 × 16
AMarkets-Real
0.88 × 67
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
The EA calculates the margin zones for futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). These zones are usually levels of support and provide an indication of the overall trend. The EA uses these zones as support levels to open trades in the direction of the trend.

This EA is intended to generate stable profit in the long term and based on that the best settings were selected for each pair from back testing.


The EA trades the following pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, GOLD.



