SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Margin Zone Trader All Pairs
TB Trading Systems GmbH

Margin Zone Trader All Pairs

TB Trading Systems GmbH
0 comentários
119 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 5000 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2023 -32%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
673
Negociações com lucro:
207 (30.75%)
Negociações com perda:
466 (69.24%)
Melhor negociação:
4 379.72 EUR
Pior negociação:
-5 127.50 EUR
Lucro bruto:
54 523.74 EUR (291 910 pips)
Perda bruta:
-70 920.01 EUR (295 801 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
7 (538.87 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
5 946.47 EUR (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.04
Atividade de negociação:
73.66%
Depósito máximo carregado:
95.03%
Último negócio:
10 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
0
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
-0.73
Negociações longas:
353 (52.45%)
Negociações curtas:
320 (47.55%)
Fator de lucro:
0.77
Valor esperado:
-24.36 EUR
Lucro médio:
263.40 EUR
Perda média:
-152.19 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
17 (-2 244.89 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-7 315.49 EUR (8)
Crescimento mensal:
-2.44%
Previsão anual:
-29.65%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
17 163.61 EUR
Máximo:
22 479.25 EUR (146.77%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
48.55% (22 479.25 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
8.28% (3 220.58 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD 220
EURUSD 169
XAUUSD 119
USDCHF 85
USDCAD 65
USDJPY 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD -16K
EURUSD 1.7K
XAUUSD 1.6K
USDCHF -5.2K
USDCAD 91
USDJPY -438
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD -4.9K
EURUSD -643
XAUUSD 11K
USDCHF -4.1K
USDCAD -4.4K
USDJPY -488
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +4 379.72 EUR
Pior negociação: -5 128 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 8
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +538.87 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2 244.89 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-Prime" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

RoboForex-ProCent-8
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarkets-Live16
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.53 × 898
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.59 × 94
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.62 × 277
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.64 × 33
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.72 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.81 × 16
AMarkets-Real
0.88 × 67
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
50 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

The EA calculates the margin zones for futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). These zones are usually levels of support and provide an indication of the overall trend. The EA uses these zones as support levels to open trades in the direction of the trend.

This EA is intended to generate stable profit in the long term and based on that the best settings were selected for each pair from back testing.


The EA trades the following pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, GOLD.



Sem comentários
2025.12.23 18:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 04:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 15:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 14:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 07:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 07:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 10:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.16 14:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.23 10:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.22 15:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.02 12:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 01:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.30 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.29 19:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.23 16:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.22 10:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.16 11:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Margin Zone Trader All Pairs
5000 USD por mês
-32%
0
0
USD
26K
EUR
119
99%
673
30%
74%
0.76
-24.36
EUR
49%
1:300
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.