TB Trading Systems GmbH

Margin Zone Trader All Pairs

TB Trading Systems GmbH
0 comentarios
119 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 5000 USD al mes
incremento desde 2023 -32%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
673
Transacciones Rentables:
207 (30.75%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
466 (69.24%)
Mejor transacción:
4 379.72 EUR
Peor transacción:
-5 127.50 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
54 523.74 EUR (291 910 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-70 920.01 EUR (295 801 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
7 (538.87 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
5 946.47 EUR (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
73.66%
Carga máxima del depósito:
95.03%
Último trade:
9 días
Trades a la semana:
0
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.73
Transacciones Largas:
353 (52.45%)
Transacciones Cortas:
320 (47.55%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.77
Beneficio Esperado:
-24.36 EUR
Beneficio medio:
263.40 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-152.19 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
17 (-2 244.89 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-7 315.49 EUR (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
-2.44%
Pronóstico anual:
-29.65%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
17 163.61 EUR
Máxima:
22 479.25 EUR (146.77%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
48.55% (22 479.25 EUR)
De fondos:
8.28% (3 220.58 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSD 220
EURUSD 169
XAUUSD 119
USDCHF 85
USDCAD 65
USDJPY 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSD -16K
EURUSD 1.7K
XAUUSD 1.6K
USDCHF -5.2K
USDCAD 91
USDJPY -438
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSD -4.9K
EURUSD -643
XAUUSD 11K
USDCHF -4.1K
USDCAD -4.4K
USDJPY -488
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +4 379.72 EUR
Peor transacción: -5 128 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +538.87 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2 244.89 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-Prime" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

RoboForex-ProCent-8
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarkets-Live16
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.53 × 898
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.59 × 94
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.62 × 277
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.64 × 33
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.72 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.81 × 16
AMarkets-Real
0.88 × 67
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
otros 50...
The EA calculates the margin zones for futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). These zones are usually levels of support and provide an indication of the overall trend. The EA uses these zones as support levels to open trades in the direction of the trend.

This EA is intended to generate stable profit in the long term and based on that the best settings were selected for each pair from back testing.


The EA trades the following pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, GOLD.



No hay comentarios
2025.12.23 18:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 04:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 15:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 14:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 07:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 07:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 10:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.16 14:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.23 10:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.22 15:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.02 12:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 01:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.30 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.29 19:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.23 16:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.22 10:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.16 11:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
