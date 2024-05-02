SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Margin Zone Trader All Pairs
TB Trading Systems GmbH

Margin Zone Trader All Pairs

TB Trading Systems GmbH
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
106 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 5000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 9%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
608
Profit Trade:
191 (31.41%)
Loss Trade:
417 (68.59%)
Best Trade:
4 379.72 EUR
Worst Trade:
-1 644.13 EUR
Profitto lordo:
51 862.12 EUR (206 474 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-52 840.90 EUR (203 831 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (538.87 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 946.47 EUR (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
71.69%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.58%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.15
Long Trade:
316 (51.97%)
Short Trade:
292 (48.03%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.98
Profitto previsto:
-1.61 EUR
Profitto medio:
271.53 EUR
Perdita media:
-126.72 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
17 (-2 244.89 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 729.76 EUR (8)
Crescita mensile:
-5.38%
Previsione annuale:
-68.27%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 833.51 EUR
Massimale:
6 424.04 EUR (41.94%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
17.05% (3 817.41 EUR)
Per equità:
5.85% (1 244.27 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 198
EURUSD 163
XAUUSD 95
USDCHF 72
USDCAD 65
USDJPY 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD -3.6K
EURUSD 2.1K
XAUUSD 2.6K
USDCHF -1.8K
USDCAD 91
USDJPY -438
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 1.9K
EURUSD 186
XAUUSD 4.9K
USDCHF 532
USDCAD -4.4K
USDJPY -488
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4 379.72 EUR
Worst Trade: -1 644 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +538.87 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 244.89 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-Prime" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-ProCent-8
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarkets-Live16
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.53 × 898
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.59 × 94
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.62 × 277
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.64 × 33
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.72 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.81 × 16
AMarkets-Real
0.88 × 67
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
50 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

The EA calculates the margin zones for futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). These zones are usually levels of support and provide an indication of the overall trend. The EA uses these zones as support levels to open trades in the direction of the trend.

This EA is intended to generate stable profit in the long term and based on that the best settings were selected for each pair from back testing.


The EA trades the following pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, GOLD.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.16 14:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.23 10:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.22 15:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.02 12:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 01:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.30 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.29 19:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.23 16:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.22 10:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.16 11:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.16 09:06
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.08.30 16:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.29 18:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.23 16:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.29% of days out of 347 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.08.13 20:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.08.05 08:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.3% of days out of 329 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.08.02 18:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.08.01 20:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.31% of days out of 325 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.07.25 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Margin Zone Trader All Pairs
5000USD al mese
9%
0
0
USD
41K
EUR
106
99%
608
31%
72%
0.98
-1.61
EUR
17%
1:300
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.