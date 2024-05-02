- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|198
|EURUSD
|163
|XAUUSD
|95
|USDCHF
|72
|USDCAD
|65
|USDJPY
|15
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|-3.6K
|EURUSD
|2.1K
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|USDCHF
|-1.8K
|USDCAD
|91
|USDJPY
|-438
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|186
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|USDCHF
|532
|USDCAD
|-4.4K
|USDJPY
|-488
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-Prime" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.14 × 7
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.53 × 898
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.59 × 94
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.62 × 277
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.64 × 33
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
TitanFX-01
|0.72 × 96
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.75 × 4
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.81 × 16
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.88 × 67
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
The EA calculates the margin zones for futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). These zones are usually levels of support and provide an indication of the overall trend. The EA uses these zones as support levels to open trades in the direction of the trend.
This EA is intended to generate stable profit in the long term and based on that the best settings were selected for each pair from back testing.
The EA trades the following pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, GOLD.
