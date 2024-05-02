- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|198
|EURUSD
|163
|XAUUSD
|95
|USDCHF
|72
|USDCAD
|65
|USDJPY
|15
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-3.6K
|EURUSD
|2.1K
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|USDCHF
|-1.8K
|USDCAD
|91
|USDJPY
|-438
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|186
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|USDCHF
|532
|USDCAD
|-4.4K
|USDJPY
|-488
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-Prime" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.14 × 7
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.53 × 898
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.59 × 94
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.62 × 277
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.64 × 33
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
TitanFX-01
|0.72 × 96
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.75 × 4
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.81 × 16
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.88 × 67
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
The EA calculates the margin zones for futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). These zones are usually levels of support and provide an indication of the overall trend. The EA uses these zones as support levels to open trades in the direction of the trend.
This EA is intended to generate stable profit in the long term and based on that the best settings were selected for each pair from back testing.
The EA trades the following pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, GOLD.
USD
EUR
EUR