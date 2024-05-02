SignauxSections
Margin Zone Trader All Pairs
TB Trading Systems GmbH

Margin Zone Trader All Pairs

TB Trading Systems GmbH
0 avis
Fiabilité
106 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 5000 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 9%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
608
Bénéfice trades:
191 (31.41%)
Perte trades:
417 (68.59%)
Meilleure transaction:
4 379.72 EUR
Pire transaction:
-1 644.13 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
51 862.12 EUR (206 474 pips)
Perte brute:
-52 840.90 EUR (203 831 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (538.87 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5 946.47 EUR (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
71.69%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.58%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.15
Longs trades:
316 (51.97%)
Courts trades:
292 (48.03%)
Facteur de profit:
0.98
Rendement attendu:
-1.61 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
271.53 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-126.72 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
17 (-2 244.89 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 729.76 EUR (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
-5.54%
Prévision annuelle:
-68.27%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 833.51 EUR
Maximal:
6 424.04 EUR (41.94%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
17.05% (3 817.41 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
5.85% (1 244.27 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 198
EURUSD 163
XAUUSD 95
USDCHF 72
USDCAD 65
USDJPY 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -3.6K
EURUSD 2.1K
XAUUSD 2.6K
USDCHF -1.8K
USDCAD 91
USDJPY -438
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.9K
EURUSD 186
XAUUSD 4.9K
USDCHF 532
USDCAD -4.4K
USDJPY -488
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4 379.72 EUR
Pire transaction: -1 644 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +538.87 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 244.89 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-Prime" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

RoboForex-ProCent-8
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarkets-Live16
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.53 × 898
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.59 × 94
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.62 × 277
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.64 × 33
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.72 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.81 × 16
AMarkets-Real
0.88 × 67
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
50 plus...
The EA calculates the margin zones for futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). These zones are usually levels of support and provide an indication of the overall trend. The EA uses these zones as support levels to open trades in the direction of the trend.

This EA is intended to generate stable profit in the long term and based on that the best settings were selected for each pair from back testing.


The EA trades the following pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, GOLD.



Aucun avis
