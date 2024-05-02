SignalsSections
TB Trading Systems GmbH

Margin Zone Trader All Pairs

TB Trading Systems GmbH
0 reviews
119 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 5000 USD per month
growth since 2023 -32%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
673
Profit Trades:
207 (30.75%)
Loss Trades:
466 (69.24%)
Best trade:
4 379.72 EUR
Worst trade:
-5 127.50 EUR
Gross Profit:
54 523.74 EUR (291 910 pips)
Gross Loss:
-70 920.01 EUR (295 801 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (538.87 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 946.47 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
73.66%
Max deposit load:
95.03%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.73
Long Trades:
353 (52.45%)
Short Trades:
320 (47.55%)
Profit Factor:
0.77
Expected Payoff:
-24.36 EUR
Average Profit:
263.40 EUR
Average Loss:
-152.19 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-2 244.89 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 315.49 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
-2.44%
Annual Forecast:
-29.65%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17 163.61 EUR
Maximal:
22 479.25 EUR (146.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.55% (22 479.25 EUR)
By Equity:
8.28% (3 220.58 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 220
EURUSD 169
XAUUSD 119
USDCHF 85
USDCAD 65
USDJPY 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -16K
EURUSD 1.7K
XAUUSD 1.6K
USDCHF -5.2K
USDCAD 91
USDJPY -438
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -4.9K
EURUSD -643
XAUUSD 11K
USDCHF -4.1K
USDCAD -4.4K
USDJPY -488
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 379.72 EUR
Worst trade: -5 128 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +538.87 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 244.89 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-8
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarkets-Live16
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.53 × 898
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.59 × 94
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.62 × 277
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.64 × 33
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.72 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.81 × 16
AMarkets-Real
0.88 × 67
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
50 more...
The EA calculates the margin zones for futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). These zones are usually levels of support and provide an indication of the overall trend. The EA uses these zones as support levels to open trades in the direction of the trend.

This EA is intended to generate stable profit in the long term and based on that the best settings were selected for each pair from back testing.


The EA trades the following pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, GOLD.



No reviews
2025.12.23 18:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 04:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 15:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 14:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 07:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 07:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 10:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.16 14:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.23 10:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.22 15:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.02 12:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 01:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.30 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.29 19:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.23 16:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.22 10:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.16 11:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Margin Zone Trader All Pairs
5000 USD per month
-32%
0
0
USD
26K
EUR
119
99%
673
30%
74%
0.76
-24.36
EUR
49%
1:300
Copy

