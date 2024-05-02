The EA calculates the margin zones for futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). These zones are usually levels of support and provide an indication of the overall trend. The EA uses these zones as support levels to open trades in the direction of the trend.

This EA is intended to generate stable profit in the long term and based on that the best settings were selected for each pair from back testing.







The EA trades the following pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, GOLD.







