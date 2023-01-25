SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / HongYuATM
Yu Hong

HongYuATM

Yu Hong
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
140 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 49%
XMGlobal-Real 6
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
6 252
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 806 (76.87%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 446 (23.13%)
En iyi işlem:
12.70 USD
En kötü işlem:
-8.88 USD
Brüt kâr:
489.39 USD (243 600 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-267.89 USD (163 534 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
110 (22.88 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
23.55 USD (17)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
56.03%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.34%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
19
Ort. tutma süresi:
17 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
21.78
Alış işlemleri:
1 788 (28.60%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 464 (71.40%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.83
Beklenen getiri:
0.04 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.10 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.19 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-8.27 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-8.88 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.49%
Yıllık tahmin:
9.32%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
10.17 USD (1.91%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.91% (10.17 USD)
Varlığa göre:
33.60% (179.18 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 6252
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSDm# 221
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSDm# 78K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +12.70 USD
En kötü işlem: -9 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 17
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +22.88 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -8.27 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 6" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

  • The signal account uses the micro account in XM platform, which is different from the number of accounts in other platforms (ICMarkets, Exness, Tickmill, etc.). 0.01 hands of the general account=1 hand of XM

  • Micro account opening link of XM platform


İnceleme yok
