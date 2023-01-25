SignalsSections
Yu Hong

HongYuATM

Yu Hong
0 reviews
Reliability
152 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 54%
XMGlobal-Real 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 593
Profit Trades:
5 056 (76.68%)
Loss Trades:
1 537 (23.31%)
Best trade:
21.36 USD
Worst trade:
-19.65 USD
Gross Profit:
567.17 USD (266 326 pips)
Gross Loss:
-327.01 USD (189 414 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
110 (22.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.11 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
60.03%
Max deposit load:
24.19%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.90
Long Trades:
2 033 (30.84%)
Short Trades:
4 560 (69.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
0.11 USD
Average Loss:
-0.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-8.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.04 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.02%
Annual Forecast:
24.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
49.04 USD (6.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.03% (49.04 USD)
By Equity:
33.60% (179.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 6593
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDm# 240
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDm# 75K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.36 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

  • If it is not a micro account of XM platform, it is not recommended to follow the order！

  • The signal account uses the micro account in XM platform, which is different from the number of accounts in other platforms (ICMarkets, Exness, Tickmill, etc.). 0.01 hands of the general account=1 hand of XM

  • Micro account opening link of XM platform


No reviews
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 20:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 18:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.11 14:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 11:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.10.07 11:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.02 05:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.03 19:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.02 13:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 14:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.17 12:23
No swaps are charged
2025.07.17 12:23
No swaps are charged
2025.07.17 07:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.16 08:02
No swaps are charged
2025.07.16 08:02
No swaps are charged
2025.07.14 07:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.07 12:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.30 16:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HongYuATM
30 USD per month
54%
0
0
USD
610
USD
152
100%
6 593
76%
60%
1.73
0.04
USD
34%
1:500
Copy

