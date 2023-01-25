- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm#
|6593
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDm#
|240
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDm#
|75K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
-
If it is not a micro account of XM platform, it is not recommended to follow the order！
If it is not a micro account of XM platform, it is not recommended to follow the order！
If it is not a micro account of XM platform, it is not recommended to follow the order！
The signal account uses the micro account in XM platform, which is different from the number of accounts in other platforms (ICMarkets, Exness, Tickmill, etc.). 0.01 hands of the general account=1 hand of XM
Micro account opening link of XM platform
