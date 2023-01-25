SignaleKategorien
Yu Hong

HongYuATM

Yu Hong
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
153 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 54%
XMGlobal-Real 6
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
6 613
Gewinntrades:
5 071 (76.68%)
Verlusttrades:
1 542 (23.32%)
Bester Trade:
21.36 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-19.65 USD
Bruttoprofit:
569.02 USD (267 845 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-327.74 USD (190 144 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
110 (22.88 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
50.11 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
60.03%
Max deposit load:
24.19%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
42
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
19 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
4.92
Long-Positionen:
2 051 (31.01%)
Short-Positionen:
4 562 (68.99%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.74
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.04 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.11 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.21 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
12 (-8.27 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-49.04 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.91%
Jahresprognose:
23.12%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
49.04 USD (6.35%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
7.03% (49.04 USD)
Kapital:
33.60% (179.18 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 6613
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDm# 241
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDm# 76K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +21.36 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 35
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +22.88 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -8.27 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 6" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

  • If it is not a micro account of XM platform, it is not recommended to follow the order！

  • If it is not a micro account of XM platform, it is not recommended to follow the order！

  • If it is not a micro account of XM platform, it is not recommended to follow the order！


  • The signal account uses the micro account in XM platform, which is different from the number of accounts in other platforms (ICMarkets, Exness, Tickmill, etc.). 0.01 hands of the general account=1 hand of XM

  • Micro account opening link of XM platform


