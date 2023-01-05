SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / My Son Trading Account
Hock Guan Koh

My Son Trading Account

Hock Guan Koh
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
157 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 238%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 257
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 143 (90.93%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
114 (9.07%)
En iyi işlem:
199.71 USD
En kötü işlem:
-160.96 USD
Brüt kâr:
5 227.00 USD (1 662 234 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 097.53 USD (422 116 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
137 (83.94 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
595.38 USD (33)
Sharpe oranı:
0.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
69.13%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.39%
En son işlem:
11 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
9.81
Alış işlemleri:
1 257 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.49
Beklenen getiri:
2.49 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.57 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-18.40 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-180.21 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-319.17 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
4.16%
Yıllık tahmin:
50.49%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
319.17 USD (15.30%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.57% (319.17 USD)
Varlığa göre:
30.29% (978.63 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US500 1257
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US500 3.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US500 1.2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +199.71 USD
En kötü işlem: -161 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 33
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +83.94 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -180.21 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarkets-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.52 × 66
ICMarkets-MT5
2.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.91 × 658
ICTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 152
FusionMarkets-Live
25.11 × 27
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Pros and Cons

Pros

✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.

✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account

✅ From 2018 - 2021 with the bad economy in 2018 & covid in 2020, this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 20% per year


Cons

❌ This is not a get-rich-quick. 

❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)


Any Question Telegram Me: https://t.me/RealKohHG


Here's the reference 2018 - 2021 compounding profit of about 82%

https://ibb.co/ckMvNBx

https://ibb.co/kKHjWQg



Ortalama derecelendirme:
Michele dL
268
Michele dL 2023.01.05 10:07 
 

It's basically a mean-reverting strategy with no stop losses. It enters only buy trades even when some are already in loss. Most of the entry points are not bad, yet it keeps in heavy loss way too many trade. Needless to say that such a system can blow your account unless you reduce the risk and have enough capital to sustain long periods of losses.

2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.03.24 13:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.23 22:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.05.29 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.23 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.03.26 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.20 14:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.18 22:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.16 20:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.08 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.07 19:05
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.01.02 18:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.02 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.24 18:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.07.20 02:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.07.19 02:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.06.26 17:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.06.22 16:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
My Son Trading Account
Ayda 30 USD
238%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
157
99%
1 257
90%
69%
2.49
2.49
USD
30%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.