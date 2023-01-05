SegnaliSezioni
Hock Guan Koh

My Son Trading Account

Hock Guan Koh
1 recensione
Affidabilità
157 settimane
1 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 238%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 257
Profit Trade:
1 143 (90.93%)
Loss Trade:
114 (9.07%)
Best Trade:
199.71 USD
Worst Trade:
-160.96 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 227.00 USD (1 662 234 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 097.53 USD (422 116 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
137 (83.94 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
595.38 USD (33)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
69.13%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.39%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
9.81
Long Trade:
1 257 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.49
Profitto previsto:
2.49 USD
Profitto medio:
4.57 USD
Perdita media:
-18.40 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-180.21 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-319.17 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
4.16%
Previsione annuale:
50.49%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
319.17 USD (15.30%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.57% (319.17 USD)
Per equità:
30.29% (978.63 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US500 1257
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US500 3.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US500 1.2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +199.71 USD
Worst Trade: -161 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 33
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +83.94 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -180.21 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.52 × 66
ICMarkets-MT5
2.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.91 × 658
ICTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 152
FusionMarkets-Live
25.11 × 27
Pros and Cons

Pros

✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.

✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account

✅ From 2018 - 2021 with the bad economy in 2018 & covid in 2020, this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 20% per year


Cons

❌ This is not a get-rich-quick. 

❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)


Any Question Telegram Me: https://t.me/RealKohHG


Here's the reference 2018 - 2021 compounding profit of about 82%

https://ibb.co/ckMvNBx

https://ibb.co/kKHjWQg



Valutazione media:
Michele dL
268
Michele dL 2023.01.05 10:07 
 

It's basically a mean-reverting strategy with no stop losses. It enters only buy trades even when some are already in loss. Most of the entry points are not bad, yet it keeps in heavy loss way too many trade. Needless to say that such a system can blow your account unless you reduce the risk and have enough capital to sustain long periods of losses.

2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.03.24 13:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.23 22:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.05.29 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.23 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.03.26 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.20 14:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.18 22:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.16 20:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.08 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.07 19:05
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.01.02 18:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.02 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.24 18:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.07.20 02:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.07.19 02:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.06.26 17:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.06.22 16:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
My Son Trading Account
30USD al mese
238%
1
0
USD
1K
USD
157
99%
1 257
90%
69%
2.49
2.49
USD
30%
1:500
Copia

