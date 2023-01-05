СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / My Son Trading Account
Hock Guan Koh

My Son Trading Account

Hock Guan Koh
1 отзыв
Надежность
169 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2022 277%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 353
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 218 (90.02%)
Убыточных трейдов:
135 (9.98%)
Лучший трейд:
199.71 USD
Худший трейд:
-160.96 USD
Общая прибыль:
5 468.55 USD (1 926 427 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 226.93 USD (525 719 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
137 (83.94 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
595.38 USD (33)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.19
Торговая активность:
69.13%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.39%
Последний трейд:
13 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
14
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
10.16
Длинных трейдов:
1 353 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
2.46
Мат. ожидание:
2.40 USD
Средняя прибыль:
4.49 USD
Средний убыток:
-16.50 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-180.21 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-319.17 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
4.12%
Годовой прогноз:
49.96%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
319.17 USD (15.30%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.57% (319.17 USD)
По эквити:
30.29% (978.63 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
US500 1353
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
US500 3.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
US500 1.4M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +199.71 USD
Худший трейд: -161 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 33
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +83.94 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -180.21 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarkets-MT5-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real5
0.26 × 131
ICMarkets-MT5
2.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.91 × 658
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.29 × 7
ICTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 152
FusionMarkets-Live
25.11 × 27
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Pros and Cons

Pros

✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.

✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account

✅ From 2018 - 2021 with the bad economy in 2018 & covid in 2020, this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 20% per year


Cons

❌ This is not a get-rich-quick. 

❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)


Any Question Telegram Me: https://t.me/RealKohHG


Here's the reference 2018 - 2021 compounding profit of about 82%

https://ibb.co/ckMvNBx

https://ibb.co/kKHjWQg



Средняя оценка:
Michele dL
268
Michele dL 2023.01.05 10:07 
 

It's basically a mean-reverting strategy with no stop losses. It enters only buy trades even when some are already in loss. Most of the entry points are not bad, yet it keeps in heavy loss way too many trade. Needless to say that such a system can blow your account unless you reduce the risk and have enough capital to sustain long periods of losses.

2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.03.24 13:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.23 22:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.05.29 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.23 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.03.26 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.20 14:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.18 22:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.16 20:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.08 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.07 19:05
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.01.02 18:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.02 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.24 18:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.07.20 02:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.07.19 02:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.06.26 17:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.06.22 16:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
My Son Trading Account
30 USD в месяц
277%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
169
99%
1 353
90%
69%
2.45
2.40
USD
30%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.