Hock Guan Koh

My Son Trading Account

Hock Guan Koh
1 comentário
Confiabilidade
169 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2022 277%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 353
Negociações com lucro:
1 218 (90.02%)
Negociações com perda:
135 (9.98%)
Melhor negociação:
199.71 USD
Pior negociação:
-160.96 USD
Lucro bruto:
5 468.55 USD (1 926 427 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 226.93 USD (525 719 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
137 (83.94 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
595.38 USD (33)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.19
Atividade de negociação:
69.13%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.39%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
10.16
Negociações longas:
1 353 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
2.46
Valor esperado:
2.40 USD
Lucro médio:
4.49 USD
Perda média:
-16.50 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-180.21 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-319.17 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
5.59%
Previsão anual:
67.88%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
319.17 USD (15.30%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.57% (319.17 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
30.29% (978.63 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
US500 1353
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
US500 3.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
US500 1.4M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +199.71 USD
Pior negociação: -161 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 33
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +83.94 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -180.21 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarkets-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real5
0.26 × 131
ICMarkets-MT5
2.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.91 × 658
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.29 × 7
ICTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 152
FusionMarkets-Live
25.11 × 27
Pros and Cons

Pros

✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.

✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account

✅ From 2018 - 2021 with the bad economy in 2018 & covid in 2020, this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 20% per year


Cons

❌ This is not a get-rich-quick. 

❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)


Any Question Telegram Me: https://t.me/RealKohHG


Here's the reference 2018 - 2021 compounding profit of about 82%

https://ibb.co/ckMvNBx

https://ibb.co/kKHjWQg



Classificação Média:
Michele dL
268
Michele dL 2023.01.05 10:07 
 

It's basically a mean-reverting strategy with no stop losses. It enters only buy trades even when some are already in loss. Most of the entry points are not bad, yet it keeps in heavy loss way too many trade. Needless to say that such a system can blow your account unless you reduce the risk and have enough capital to sustain long periods of losses.

2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.03.24 13:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.23 22:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.05.29 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.23 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.03.26 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.20 14:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.18 22:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.16 20:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.08 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.07 19:05
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.01.02 18:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.02 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.24 18:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.07.20 02:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.07.19 02:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.06.26 17:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.06.22 16:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
