Hock Guan Koh

My Son Trading Account

Hock Guan Koh
1 review
Reliability
169 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2022 275%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 351
Profit Trades:
1 216 (90.00%)
Loss Trades:
135 (9.99%)
Best trade:
199.71 USD
Worst trade:
-160.96 USD
Gross Profit:
5 463.52 USD (1 921 239 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 226.93 USD (525 719 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
137 (83.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
595.38 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
69.13%
Max deposit load:
6.39%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
10.14
Long Trades:
1 351 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
2.40 USD
Average Profit:
4.49 USD
Average Loss:
-16.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-180.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-319.17 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.61%
Annual Forecast:
43.85%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
319.17 USD (15.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.57% (319.17 USD)
By Equity:
30.29% (978.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 1351
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 3.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 1.4M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +199.71 USD
Worst trade: -161 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -180.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real5
0.26 × 129
ICMarkets-MT5
2.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.91 × 658
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.29 × 7
ICTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 152
FusionMarkets-Live
25.11 × 27
Pros and Cons

Pros

✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.

✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account

✅ From 2018 - 2021 with the bad economy in 2018 & covid in 2020, this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 20% per year


Cons

❌ This is not a get-rich-quick. 

❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)


Any Question Telegram Me: https://t.me/RealKohHG


Here's the reference 2018 - 2021 compounding profit of about 82%

https://ibb.co/ckMvNBx

https://ibb.co/kKHjWQg


Average rating:
Michele dL
268
Michele dL 2023.01.05 10:07 
 

It's basically a mean-reverting strategy with no stop losses. It enters only buy trades even when some are already in loss. Most of the entry points are not bad, yet it keeps in heavy loss way too many trade. Needless to say that such a system can blow your account unless you reduce the risk and have enough capital to sustain long periods of losses.

2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.03.24 13:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.23 22:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.05.29 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.23 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.03.26 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.20 14:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.18 22:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.16 20:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.08 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.07 19:05
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.01.02 18:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.02 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.24 18:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.07.20 02:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.07.19 02:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.06.26 17:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.06.22 16:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
