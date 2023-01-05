- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
1 353
이익 거래:
1 218 (90.02%)
손실 거래:
135 (9.98%)
최고의 거래:
199.71 USD
최악의 거래:
-160.96 USD
총 수익:
5 468.55 USD (1 926 427 pips)
총 손실:
-2 226.93 USD (525 719 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
137 (83.94 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
595.38 USD (33)
샤프 비율:
0.19
거래 활동:
69.13%
최대 입금량:
6.39%
최근 거래:
16 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
10.16
롱(주식매수):
1 353 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
2.46
기대수익:
2.40 USD
평균 이익:
4.49 USD
평균 손실:
-16.50 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-180.21 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-319.17 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
2.71%
연간 예측:
32.93%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
319.17 USD (15.30%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.57% (319.17 USD)
자본금별:
30.29% (978.63 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|1353
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|US500
|3.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|US500
|1.4M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +199.71 USD
최악의 거래: -161 USD
연속 최대 이익: 33
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +83.94 USD
연속 최대 손실: -180.21 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarkets-MT5-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Pros and Cons
Pros
✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.
✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account
✅ From 2018 - 2021 with the bad economy in 2018 & covid in 2020, this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 20% per year
Cons
❌ This is not a get-rich-quick.
❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)
Any Question Telegram Me: https://t.me/RealKohHG
Here's the reference 2018 - 2021 compounding profit of about 82%
It's basically a mean-reverting strategy with no stop losses. It enters only buy trades even when some are already in loss. Most of the entry points are not bad, yet it keeps in heavy loss way too many trade. Needless to say that such a system can blow your account unless you reduce the risk and have enough capital to sustain long periods of losses.