- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
1 353
盈利交易:
1 218 (90.02%)
亏损交易:
135 (9.98%)
最好交易:
199.71 USD
最差交易:
-160.96 USD
毛利:
5 468.55 USD (1 926 427 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 226.93 USD (525 719 pips)
最大连续赢利:
137 (83.94 USD)
最大连续盈利:
595.38 USD (33)
夏普比率:
0.19
交易活动:
69.13%
最大入金加载:
6.39%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
14
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
10.16
长期交易:
1 353 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
2.46
预期回报:
2.40 USD
平均利润:
4.49 USD
平均损失:
-16.50 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-180.21 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-319.17 USD (3)
每月增长:
5.59%
年度预测:
67.88%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
319.17 USD (15.30%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.57% (319.17 USD)
净值:
30.29% (978.63 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|1353
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|US500
|3.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|US500
|1.4M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +199.71 USD
最差交易: -161 USD
最大连续赢利: 33
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +83.94 USD
最大连续亏损: -180.21 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarkets-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
Pros and Cons
Pros
✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.
✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account
✅ From 2018 - 2021 with the bad economy in 2018 & covid in 2020, this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 20% per year
Cons
❌ This is not a get-rich-quick.
❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)
Any Question Telegram Me: https://t.me/RealKohHG
Here's the reference 2018 - 2021 compounding profit of about 82%
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
277%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
169
99%
1 353
90%
69%
2.45
2.40
USD
USD
30%
1:500
It's basically a mean-reverting strategy with no stop losses. It enters only buy trades even when some are already in loss. Most of the entry points are not bad, yet it keeps in heavy loss way too many trade. Needless to say that such a system can blow your account unless you reduce the risk and have enough capital to sustain long periods of losses.