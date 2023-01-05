SignaleKategorien
Hock Guan Koh

My Son Trading Account

Hock Guan Koh
1 Bewertung
Zuverlässigkeit
169 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2022 277%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 353
Gewinntrades:
1 218 (90.02%)
Verlusttrades:
135 (9.98%)
Bester Trade:
199.71 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-160.96 USD
Bruttoprofit:
5 468.55 USD (1 926 427 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 226.93 USD (525 719 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
137 (83.94 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
595.38 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading-Aktivität:
69.13%
Max deposit load:
6.39%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
10.16
Long-Positionen:
1 353 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.46
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.40 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.49 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-16.50 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-180.21 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-319.17 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.23%
Jahresprognose:
51.36%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
319.17 USD (15.30%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.57% (319.17 USD)
Kapital:
30.29% (978.63 USD)

Verteilung

  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +199.71 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -161 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 33
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +83.94 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -180.21 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarkets-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real5
0.26 × 131
ICMarkets-MT5
2.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.91 × 658
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.29 × 7
ICTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 152
FusionMarkets-Live
25.11 × 27
Pros and Cons

Pros

✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.

✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account

✅ From 2018 - 2021 with the bad economy in 2018 & covid in 2020, this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 20% per year


Cons

❌ This is not a get-rich-quick. 

❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)


Any Question Telegram Me: https://t.me/RealKohHG


Here's the reference 2018 - 2021 compounding profit of about 82%

https://ibb.co/ckMvNBx

https://ibb.co/kKHjWQg



Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
Michele dL
268
Michele dL 2023.01.05 10:07 
 

It's basically a mean-reverting strategy with no stop losses. It enters only buy trades even when some are already in loss. Most of the entry points are not bad, yet it keeps in heavy loss way too many trade. Needless to say that such a system can blow your account unless you reduce the risk and have enough capital to sustain long periods of losses.

2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.03.24 13:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.23 22:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.05.29 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.23 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.03.26 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.20 14:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.18 22:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.16 20:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.08 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.07 19:05
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.01.02 18:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.02 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.24 18:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.07.20 02:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.07.19 02:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.06.26 17:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.06.22 16:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
