Hock Guan Koh

My Son Trading Account

Hock Guan Koh
1 avis
Fiabilité
156 semaines
1 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 237%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 250
Bénéfice trades:
1 138 (91.04%)
Perte trades:
112 (8.96%)
Meilleure transaction:
199.71 USD
Pire transaction:
-160.96 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 216.91 USD (1 651 346 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 092.64 USD (418 186 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
137 (83.94 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
595.38 USD (33)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
69.13%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.39%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
9.79
Longs trades:
1 250 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.49
Rendement attendu:
2.50 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.58 USD
Perte moyenne:
-18.68 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-180.21 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-319.17 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.40%
Prévision annuelle:
53.38%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
319.17 USD (15.30%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.57% (319.17 USD)
Par fonds propres:
30.29% (978.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US500 1250
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US500 3.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US500 1.2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.58 × 59
ICMarkets-MT5
2.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.91 × 658
ICTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 152
FusionMarkets-Live
25.11 × 27
Pros and Cons

Pros

✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.

✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account

✅ From 2018 - 2021 with the bad economy in 2018 & covid in 2020, this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 20% per year


Cons

❌ This is not a get-rich-quick. 

❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)


Any Question Telegram Me: https://t.me/RealKohHG


Here's the reference 2018 - 2021 compounding profit of about 82%

https://ibb.co/ckMvNBx

https://ibb.co/kKHjWQg



Note moyenne:
Michele dL
268
Michele dL 2023.01.05 10:07 
 

It's basically a mean-reverting strategy with no stop losses. It enters only buy trades even when some are already in loss. Most of the entry points are not bad, yet it keeps in heavy loss way too many trade. Needless to say that such a system can blow your account unless you reduce the risk and have enough capital to sustain long periods of losses.

2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.03.24 13:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.23 22:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.05.29 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.23 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.03.26 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.20 14:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.18 22:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.16 20:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.08 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.07 19:05
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.01.02 18:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.02 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.24 18:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.07.20 02:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.07.19 02:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.06.26 17:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.06.22 16:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
My Son Trading Account
30 USD par mois
237%
1
0
USD
1K
USD
156
99%
1 250
91%
69%
2.49
2.50
USD
30%
1:500
