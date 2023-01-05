SeñalesSecciones
Hock Guan Koh

My Son Trading Account

Hock Guan Koh
1 comentario
Fiabilidad
169 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2022 277%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 353
Transacciones Rentables:
1 218 (90.02%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
135 (9.98%)
Mejor transacción:
199.71 USD
Peor transacción:
-160.96 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
5 468.55 USD (1 926 427 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 226.93 USD (525 719 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
137 (83.94 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
595.38 USD (33)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Actividad comercial:
69.13%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.39%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
10.16
Transacciones Largas:
1 353 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.46
Beneficio Esperado:
2.40 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.49 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-16.50 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-180.21 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-319.17 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
5.59%
Pronóstico anual:
67.88%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
319.17 USD (15.30%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.57% (319.17 USD)
De fondos:
30.29% (978.63 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
US500 1353
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
US500 3.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
US500 1.4M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +199.71 USD
Peor transacción: -161 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 33
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +83.94 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -180.21 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarkets-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real5
0.26 × 131
ICMarkets-MT5
2.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.91 × 658
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.29 × 7
ICTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 152
FusionMarkets-Live
25.11 × 27
Pros and Cons

Pros

✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.

✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account

✅ From 2018 - 2021 with the bad economy in 2018 & covid in 2020, this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 20% per year


Cons

❌ This is not a get-rich-quick. 

❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)


Any Question Telegram Me: https://t.me/RealKohHG


Here's the reference 2018 - 2021 compounding profit of about 82%

https://ibb.co/ckMvNBx

https://ibb.co/kKHjWQg



Evaluación media:
Michele dL
268
Michele dL 2023.01.05 10:07 
 

It's basically a mean-reverting strategy with no stop losses. It enters only buy trades even when some are already in loss. Most of the entry points are not bad, yet it keeps in heavy loss way too many trade. Needless to say that such a system can blow your account unless you reduce the risk and have enough capital to sustain long periods of losses.

