トレード:
1 353
利益トレード:
1 218 (90.02%)
損失トレード:
135 (9.98%)
ベストトレード:
199.71 USD
最悪のトレード:
-160.96 USD
総利益:
5 468.55 USD (1 926 427 pips)
総損失:
-2 226.93 USD (525 719 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
137 (83.94 USD)
最大連続利益:
595.38 USD (33)
シャープレシオ:
0.19
取引アクティビティ:
69.13%
最大入金額:
6.39%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
10.16
長いトレード:
1 353 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.46
期待されたペイオフ:
2.40 USD
平均利益:
4.49 USD
平均損失:
-16.50 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-180.21 USD)
最大連続損失:
-319.17 USD (3)
月間成長:
5.59%
年間予想:
67.88%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
319.17 USD (15.30%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.57% (319.17 USD)
エクイティによる:
30.29% (978.63 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|1353
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|US500
|3.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|US500
|1.4M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +199.71 USD
最悪のトレード: -161 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 33
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +83.94 USD
最大連続損失: -180.21 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarkets-MT5-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.26 × 131
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|2.22 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.91 × 658
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.29 × 7
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|11.71 × 152
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|25.11 × 27
Pros and Cons
Pros
✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.
✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account
✅ From 2018 - 2021 with the bad economy in 2018 & covid in 2020, this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 20% per year
Cons
❌ This is not a get-rich-quick.
❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)
Any Question Telegram Me: https://t.me/RealKohHG
Here's the reference 2018 - 2021 compounding profit of about 82%
It's basically a mean-reverting strategy with no stop losses. It enters only buy trades even when some are already in loss. Most of the entry points are not bad, yet it keeps in heavy loss way too many trade. Needless to say that such a system can blow your account unless you reduce the risk and have enough capital to sustain long periods of losses.