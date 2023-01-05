シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / My Son Trading Account
Hock Guan Koh

My Son Trading Account

Hock Guan Koh
レビュー1件
信頼性
169週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2022 277%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 353
利益トレード:
1 218 (90.02%)
損失トレード:
135 (9.98%)
ベストトレード:
199.71 USD
最悪のトレード:
-160.96 USD
総利益:
5 468.55 USD (1 926 427 pips)
総損失:
-2 226.93 USD (525 719 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
137 (83.94 USD)
最大連続利益:
595.38 USD (33)
シャープレシオ:
0.19
取引アクティビティ:
69.13%
最大入金額:
6.39%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
10.16
長いトレード:
1 353 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.46
期待されたペイオフ:
2.40 USD
平均利益:
4.49 USD
平均損失:
-16.50 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-180.21 USD)
最大連続損失:
-319.17 USD (3)
月間成長:
5.59%
年間予想:
67.88%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
319.17 USD (15.30%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.57% (319.17 USD)
エクイティによる:
30.29% (978.63 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
US500 1353
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
US500 3.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
US500 1.4M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +199.71 USD
最悪のトレード: -161 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 33
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +83.94 USD
最大連続損失: -180.21 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarkets-MT5-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real5
0.26 × 131
ICMarkets-MT5
2.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.91 × 658
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.29 × 7
ICTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 152
FusionMarkets-Live
25.11 × 27
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

Pros and Cons

Pros

✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.

✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account

✅ From 2018 - 2021 with the bad economy in 2018 & covid in 2020, this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 20% per year


Cons

❌ This is not a get-rich-quick. 

❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)


Any Question Telegram Me: https://t.me/RealKohHG


Here's the reference 2018 - 2021 compounding profit of about 82%

https://ibb.co/ckMvNBx

https://ibb.co/kKHjWQg



平均の評価:
Michele dL
268
Michele dL 2023.01.05 10:07 
 

It's basically a mean-reverting strategy with no stop losses. It enters only buy trades even when some are already in loss. Most of the entry points are not bad, yet it keeps in heavy loss way too many trade. Needless to say that such a system can blow your account unless you reduce the risk and have enough capital to sustain long periods of losses.

2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.03.24 13:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.23 22:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.05.29 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.23 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.03.26 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.20 14:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.18 22:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.16 20:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.08 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.07 19:05
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.01.02 18:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.01.02 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.24 18:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.07.20 02:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.07.19 02:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.06.26 17:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.06.22 16:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
My Son Trading Account
30 USD/月
277%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
169
99%
1 353
90%
69%
2.45
2.40
USD
30%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください