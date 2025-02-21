What is ZTR stock price today? Virtus Total Return Fund Inc stock is priced at 6.46 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 6.46, and trading volume reached 417. The live price chart of ZTR shows these updates.

Does Virtus Total Return Fund Inc stock pay dividends? Virtus Total Return Fund Inc is currently valued at 6.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.12% and USD. View the chart live to track ZTR movements.

How to buy ZTR stock? You can buy Virtus Total Return Fund Inc shares at the current price of 6.46. Orders are usually placed near 6.46 or 6.76, while 417 and -0.31% show market activity. Follow ZTR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ZTR stock? Investing in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 5.22 - 6.49 and current price 6.46. Many compare 0.00% and 6.78% before placing orders at 6.46 or 6.76. Explore the ZTR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. stock highest prices? The highest price of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. in the past year was 6.49. Within 5.22 - 6.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus Total Return Fund Inc performance using the live chart.

What are Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) over the year was 5.22. Comparing it with the current 6.46 and 5.22 - 6.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ZTR moves on the chart live for more details.