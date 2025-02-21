- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ZTR: Virtus Total Return Fund Inc
ZTR 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.45이고 고가는 6.49이었습니다.
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZTR News
- Virtus Total Return Fund to repurchase 10% of shares in tender offer
- GUG: This Looks More Like A Bond Fund Than A Multi-Asset Fund (NYSE:GUG)
- ZTR: Hybrid Portfolio With A Monthly Distribution And Attractive Discount (NYSE:ZTR)
- ZTR: Arbitrage Opportunity On This Complicated Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR)
- Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Discloses Sources of Distribution “ Section 19(a) Notice
- ETO: Solid Yield And Well Positioned For The Current Market Conditions (NYSE:ETO)
- Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Discloses Sources of Distribution “ Section 19(a) Notice
- ETO: Outperforming The Market And Good Peer Comps
- GLO: Not Impressed With This Global Fund (NYSE:GLO)
- TBLD: Profit From The Market's Shift Towards Europe With This CEF (NASDAQ:TBLD)
- NMAI: Attractive Strategy, But Failing To Cover Its Whopping Distributions (NYSE:NMAI)
- CEF Weekly Review: Tender Offers Keep Generating Alpha
- ZTR: Low Bond Allocation Is An Advantage For This Closed-End Fund (NYSE:ZTR)
자주 묻는 질문
What is ZTR stock price today?
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc stock is priced at 6.46 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 6.46, and trading volume reached 417. The live price chart of ZTR shows these updates.
Does Virtus Total Return Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc is currently valued at 6.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.12% and USD. View the chart live to track ZTR movements.
How to buy ZTR stock?
You can buy Virtus Total Return Fund Inc shares at the current price of 6.46. Orders are usually placed near 6.46 or 6.76, while 417 and -0.31% show market activity. Follow ZTR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ZTR stock?
Investing in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 5.22 - 6.49 and current price 6.46. Many compare 0.00% and 6.78% before placing orders at 6.46 or 6.76. Explore the ZTR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. in the past year was 6.49. Within 5.22 - 6.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus Total Return Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) over the year was 5.22. Comparing it with the current 6.46 and 5.22 - 6.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ZTR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ZTR stock split?
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.46, and 9.12% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 6.46
- 시가
- 6.48
- Bid
- 6.46
- Ask
- 6.76
- 저가
- 6.45
- 고가
- 6.49
- 볼륨
- 417
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- 0.00%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.78%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.12%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 4.2%
- 훑어보기
- 4.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 84 K
- 훑어보기
- 22 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 62.2%
- 훑어보기
- 62.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 3.9%
- 훑어보기
- 3.7%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 98 K
- 훑어보기
- 38 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.8%
- 훑어보기
- 8.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 56.4
- 훑어보기
- 54.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 55.0
- 훑어보기
- 55.4
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 424
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 549
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 266.7 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 103.0 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -172.5 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 23.4 K