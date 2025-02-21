QuotesSections
ZTR: Virtus Total Return Fund Inc

6.46 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ZTR exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.45 and at a high of 6.49.

Follow Virtus Total Return Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ZTR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ZTR stock price today?

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc stock is priced at 6.46 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 6.46, and trading volume reached 417. The live price chart of ZTR shows these updates.

Does Virtus Total Return Fund Inc stock pay dividends?

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc is currently valued at 6.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.12% and USD. View the chart live to track ZTR movements.

How to buy ZTR stock?

You can buy Virtus Total Return Fund Inc shares at the current price of 6.46. Orders are usually placed near 6.46 or 6.76, while 417 and -0.31% show market activity. Follow ZTR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ZTR stock?

Investing in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 5.22 - 6.49 and current price 6.46. Many compare 0.00% and 6.78% before placing orders at 6.46 or 6.76. Explore the ZTR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. in the past year was 6.49. Within 5.22 - 6.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus Total Return Fund Inc performance using the live chart.

What are Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) over the year was 5.22. Comparing it with the current 6.46 and 5.22 - 6.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ZTR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ZTR stock split?

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.46, and 9.12% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
6.45 6.49
Year Range
5.22 6.49
Previous Close
6.46
Open
6.48
Bid
6.46
Ask
6.76
Low
6.45
High
6.49
Volume
417
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
0.00%
6 Months Change
6.78%
Year Change
9.12%
03 October, Friday
10:05
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
4.2%
Prev
4.3%
12:30
USD
Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
84 K
Prev
22 K
12:30
USD
Participation Rate
Act
Fcst
62.2%
Prev
62.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings m/m
Act
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings y/y
Act
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.7%
12:30
USD
Private Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
98 K
Prev
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
7.8%
Prev
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Services PMI
Act
Fcst
56.4
Prev
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Composite PMI
Act
Fcst
55.0
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
549
17:40
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
23.4 K