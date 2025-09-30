- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
YHNAR: YHN Acquisition I Ltd
YHNAR fiyatı bugün -9.59% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.1537 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.1537 aralığında işlem gördü.
YHN Acquisition I Ltd hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is YHNAR stock price today?
YHN Acquisition I Ltd stock is priced at 0.1537 today. It trades within -9.59%, yesterday's close was 0.1700, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of YHNAR shows these updates.
Does YHN Acquisition I Ltd stock pay dividends?
YHN Acquisition I Ltd is currently valued at 0.1537. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.08% and USD. View the chart live to track YHNAR movements.
How to buy YHNAR stock?
You can buy YHN Acquisition I Ltd shares at the current price of 0.1537. Orders are usually placed near 0.1537 or 0.1567, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow YHNAR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YHNAR stock?
Investing in YHN Acquisition I Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.1100 - 0.6645 and current price 0.1537. Many compare 9.79% and -11.26% before placing orders at 0.1537 or 0.1567. Explore the YHNAR price chart live with daily changes.
What are YHN Acquisition I Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of YHN Acquisition I Ltd in the past year was 0.6645. Within 0.1100 - 0.6645, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1700 helps spot resistance levels. Track YHN Acquisition I Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are YHN Acquisition I Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YHN Acquisition I Ltd (YHNAR) over the year was 0.1100. Comparing it with the current 0.1537 and 0.1100 - 0.6645 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YHNAR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YHNAR stock split?
YHN Acquisition I Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1700, and 28.08% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.1700
- Açılış
- 0.1537
- Satış
- 0.1537
- Alış
- 0.1567
- Düşük
- 0.1537
- Yüksek
- 0.1537
- Hacim
- 1
- Günlük değişim
- -9.59%
- Aylık değişim
- 9.79%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -11.26%
- Yıllık değişim
- 28.08%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4