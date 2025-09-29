- Overview
YHNAR: YHN Acquisition I Ltd
YHNAR exchange rate has changed by -9.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1537 and at a high of 0.1537.
Follow YHN Acquisition I Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YHNAR stock price today?
YHN Acquisition I Ltd stock is priced at 0.1537 today. It trades within -9.59%, yesterday's close was 0.1700, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of YHNAR shows these updates.
Does YHN Acquisition I Ltd stock pay dividends?
YHN Acquisition I Ltd is currently valued at 0.1537. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.08% and USD. View the chart live to track YHNAR movements.
How to buy YHNAR stock?
You can buy YHN Acquisition I Ltd shares at the current price of 0.1537. Orders are usually placed near 0.1537 or 0.1567, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow YHNAR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YHNAR stock?
Investing in YHN Acquisition I Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.1100 - 0.6645 and current price 0.1537. Many compare 9.79% and -11.26% before placing orders at 0.1537 or 0.1567. Explore the YHNAR price chart live with daily changes.
What are YHN Acquisition I Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of YHN Acquisition I Ltd in the past year was 0.6645. Within 0.1100 - 0.6645, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1700 helps spot resistance levels. Track YHN Acquisition I Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are YHN Acquisition I Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YHN Acquisition I Ltd (YHNAR) over the year was 0.1100. Comparing it with the current 0.1537 and 0.1100 - 0.6645 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YHNAR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YHNAR stock split?
YHN Acquisition I Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1700, and 28.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.1700
- Open
- 0.1537
- Bid
- 0.1537
- Ask
- 0.1567
- Low
- 0.1537
- High
- 0.1537
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -9.59%
- Month Change
- 9.79%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.26%
- Year Change
- 28.08%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
