시세섹션
통화 / YHNAR
주식로 돌아가기

YHNAR: YHN Acquisition I Ltd

0.1537 USD 0.0163 (9.59%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

YHNAR 환율이 오늘 -9.59%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.1537이고 고가는 0.1537이었습니다.

YHN Acquisition I Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is YHNAR stock price today?

YHN Acquisition I Ltd stock is priced at 0.1537 today. It trades within -9.59%, yesterday's close was 0.1700, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of YHNAR shows these updates.

Does YHN Acquisition I Ltd stock pay dividends?

YHN Acquisition I Ltd is currently valued at 0.1537. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.08% and USD. View the chart live to track YHNAR movements.

How to buy YHNAR stock?

You can buy YHN Acquisition I Ltd shares at the current price of 0.1537. Orders are usually placed near 0.1537 or 0.1567, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow YHNAR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into YHNAR stock?

Investing in YHN Acquisition I Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.1100 - 0.6645 and current price 0.1537. Many compare 9.79% and -11.26% before placing orders at 0.1537 or 0.1567. Explore the YHNAR price chart live with daily changes.

What are YHN Acquisition I Ltd stock highest prices?

The highest price of YHN Acquisition I Ltd in the past year was 0.6645. Within 0.1100 - 0.6645, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1700 helps spot resistance levels. Track YHN Acquisition I Ltd performance using the live chart.

What are YHN Acquisition I Ltd stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of YHN Acquisition I Ltd (YHNAR) over the year was 0.1100. Comparing it with the current 0.1537 and 0.1100 - 0.6645 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YHNAR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did YHNAR stock split?

YHN Acquisition I Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1700, and 28.08% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
0.1537 0.1537
년간 변동
0.1100 0.6645
이전 종가
0.1700
시가
0.1537
Bid
0.1537
Ask
0.1567
저가
0.1537
고가
0.1537
볼륨
1
일일 변동
-9.59%
월 변동
9.79%
6개월 변동
-11.26%
년간 변동율
28.08%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4