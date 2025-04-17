- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
XBIL: US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
XBIL fiyatı bugün 0.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 50.19 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 50.20 aralığında işlem gördü.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XBIL haberleri
- Weekly Treasury Simulation, Sept. 26: Most Likely Level For 3-Month Bill Rate In 10 Years
- Is F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Weekly Treasury Simulation, September 19: Fed Rate Changes Are The Tail, Not The Dog
- Most Likely Range For 3-Month Bill Rate In 10 Years Drops To 0% To 1% Range
- SAS Weekly Treasury Simulation, August 29, 2025: Steady Rate Cuts Ahead
- Weekly Treasury Simulation, August 22, 2025: 30 Months Of Rate Cuts
- Is F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Weekly Treasury Simulation, July 11, 2025: One-Month Forward Treasuries 6.11%
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: Most Likely Range For 3-Month Bill Rate In 10 Years Drops 1%
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: Peak In One-Month Forward Rates Drops 0.29%
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: One-Month Forward Rate Peak Up 0.18% To 6.23%
- Scott Peters invests in Kent Street Group, sells part of U.S Treasury Bills
- ICSH ETF: A Yield That Might Justify The Risk, Especially Now (BATS:ICSH)
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is XBIL stock price today?
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock is priced at 50.19 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 50.18, and trading volume reached 159. The live price chart of XBIL shows these updates.
Does US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock pay dividends?
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF is currently valued at 50.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.30% and USD. View the chart live to track XBIL movements.
How to buy XBIL stock?
You can buy US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF shares at the current price of 50.19. Orders are usually placed near 50.19 or 50.49, while 159 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow XBIL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XBIL stock?
Investing in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.90 - 50.22 and current price 50.19. Many compare 0.34% and 0.32% before placing orders at 50.19 or 50.49. Explore the XBIL price chart live with daily changes.
What are F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the past year was 50.22. Within 49.90 - 50.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF performance using the live chart.
What are F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) over the year was 49.90. Comparing it with the current 50.19 and 49.90 - 50.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XBIL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XBIL stock split?
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.18, and 0.30% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 50.18
- Açılış
- 50.20
- Satış
- 50.19
- Alış
- 50.49
- Düşük
- 50.19
- Yüksek
- 50.20
- Hacim
- 159
- Günlük değişim
- 0.02%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.34%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 0.32%
- Yıllık değişim
- 0.30%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8