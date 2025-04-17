KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / XBIL
XBIL: US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

50.19 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

XBIL fiyatı bugün 0.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 50.19 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 50.20 aralığında işlem gördü.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is XBIL stock price today?

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock is priced at 50.19 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 50.18, and trading volume reached 159. The live price chart of XBIL shows these updates.

Does US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock pay dividends?

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF is currently valued at 50.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.30% and USD. View the chart live to track XBIL movements.

How to buy XBIL stock?

You can buy US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF shares at the current price of 50.19. Orders are usually placed near 50.19 or 50.49, while 159 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow XBIL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into XBIL stock?

Investing in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.90 - 50.22 and current price 50.19. Many compare 0.34% and 0.32% before placing orders at 50.19 or 50.49. Explore the XBIL price chart live with daily changes.

What are F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the past year was 50.22. Within 49.90 - 50.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF performance using the live chart.

What are F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) over the year was 49.90. Comparing it with the current 50.19 and 49.90 - 50.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XBIL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did XBIL stock split?

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.18, and 0.30% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
50.19 50.20
Yıllık aralık
49.90 50.22
Önceki kapanış
50.18
Açılış
50.20
Satış
50.19
Alış
50.49
Düşük
50.19
Yüksek
50.20
Hacim
159
Günlük değişim
0.02%
Aylık değişim
0.34%
6 aylık değişim
0.32%
Yıllık değişim
0.30%
