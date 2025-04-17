QuotesSections
Currencies / XBIL
Back to US Stock Market

XBIL: US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

50.19 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XBIL exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.19 and at a high of 50.20.

Follow US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XBIL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is XBIL stock price today?

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock is priced at 50.19 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 50.18, and trading volume reached 159. The live price chart of XBIL shows these updates.

Does US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock pay dividends?

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF is currently valued at 50.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.30% and USD. View the chart live to track XBIL movements.

How to buy XBIL stock?

You can buy US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF shares at the current price of 50.19. Orders are usually placed near 50.19 or 50.49, while 159 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow XBIL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into XBIL stock?

Investing in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.90 - 50.22 and current price 50.19. Many compare 0.34% and 0.32% before placing orders at 50.19 or 50.49. Explore the XBIL price chart live with daily changes.

What are F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the past year was 50.22. Within 49.90 - 50.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF performance using the live chart.

What are F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) over the year was 49.90. Comparing it with the current 50.19 and 49.90 - 50.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XBIL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did XBIL stock split?

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.18, and 0.30% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.19 50.20
Year Range
49.90 50.22
Previous Close
50.18
Open
50.20
Bid
50.19
Ask
50.49
Low
50.19
High
50.20
Volume
159
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
0.34%
6 Months Change
0.32%
Year Change
0.30%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8