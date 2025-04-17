시세섹션
통화 / XBIL
주식로 돌아가기

XBIL: US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

50.18 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

XBIL 환율이 오늘 -0.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 50.18이고 고가는 50.19이었습니다.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XBIL News

자주 묻는 질문

What is XBIL stock price today?

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock is priced at 50.18 today. It trades within -0.02%, yesterday's close was 50.19, and trading volume reached 245. The live price chart of XBIL shows these updates.

Does US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock pay dividends?

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF is currently valued at 50.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.28% and USD. View the chart live to track XBIL movements.

How to buy XBIL stock?

You can buy US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF shares at the current price of 50.18. Orders are usually placed near 50.18 or 50.48, while 245 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XBIL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into XBIL stock?

Investing in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.90 - 50.22 and current price 50.18. Many compare 0.32% and 0.30% before placing orders at 50.18 or 50.48. Explore the XBIL price chart live with daily changes.

What are F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the past year was 50.22. Within 49.90 - 50.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF performance using the live chart.

What are F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) over the year was 49.90. Comparing it with the current 50.18 and 49.90 - 50.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XBIL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did XBIL stock split?

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.19, and 0.28% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
50.18 50.19
년간 변동
49.90 50.22
이전 종가
50.19
시가
50.18
Bid
50.18
Ask
50.48
저가
50.18
고가
50.19
볼륨
245
일일 변동
-0.02%
월 변동
0.32%
6개월 변동
0.30%
년간 변동율
0.28%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8