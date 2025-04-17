- 개요
XBIL: US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
XBIL 환율이 오늘 -0.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 50.18이고 고가는 50.19이었습니다.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is XBIL stock price today?
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock is priced at 50.18 today. It trades within -0.02%, yesterday's close was 50.19, and trading volume reached 245. The live price chart of XBIL shows these updates.
Does US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock pay dividends?
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF is currently valued at 50.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.28% and USD. View the chart live to track XBIL movements.
How to buy XBIL stock?
You can buy US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF shares at the current price of 50.18. Orders are usually placed near 50.18 or 50.48, while 245 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XBIL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XBIL stock?
Investing in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.90 - 50.22 and current price 50.18. Many compare 0.32% and 0.30% before placing orders at 50.18 or 50.48. Explore the XBIL price chart live with daily changes.
What are F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the past year was 50.22. Within 49.90 - 50.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF performance using the live chart.
What are F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of F/m US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) over the year was 49.90. Comparing it with the current 50.18 and 49.90 - 50.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XBIL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XBIL stock split?
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.19, and 0.28% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 50.19
- 시가
- 50.18
- Bid
- 50.18
- Ask
- 50.48
- 저가
- 50.18
- 고가
- 50.19
- 볼륨
- 245
- 일일 변동
- -0.02%
- 월 변동
- 0.32%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.30%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.28%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8